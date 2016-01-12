       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Phizzle Named to CIOReview's 20 Most Promising Sports Technology Solution Providers for 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- announced today that it has been selected as one of 20 Most Promising Sports Technology Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview. Phizzle provides a fast, flexible way for brands to gather, analyze, and act on customer-generated data from digital channels to connected devices at massive scale.

Phizzle's , a cloud-based solution delivered through , is created for any customer-driven organization that wants to understand consumer behavior, identify unique and personalized marketing opportunities, and automate highly targeted engagement. Phizzle's key differentiators from other marketing automation solutions include the capability to harness, process, and analyze millions of records in real-time; de-dupe profiles; and automate engagement based on results. Phizzle's phz.io solution provides a single ecosystem to identify, analyze, engage, and monetize an organization's customers. Efficient data unification across multiple disconnected applications enables the delivery of the right messaging and content based on unique consumer profile preferences and sentiment to a consumer's preferred channel. Phz.io also offers APIs and is integrated with SAP HANA, enabling developers to build powerful apps.

"We are happy to announce Phizzle as one of the 2016's top sports technology solution provider," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "Phizzle's phz.io will automatically create and store consumer records of each engagement, consolidating data into rich consumer profiles to provide a holistic understanding of each individual customer."

Phizzle provides powerful technologies for brands to gather, analyze, and act on customer-generated data from digital channels to connected devices. It is a privately-owned software company established in 2005 and headquartered in California, USA. For more info, visit:

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Sports Technology Solution Providers 2016" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info:

Beth Trier


Trier and Company for Phizzle

415-285-6147



http://www.phizzle.com
http://www.phizzle.com



