Beaufield drills the Rouleau Gold Zone

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE: BFD) announces the completion of its fall drill program on its Urban property. The program consisted of 12 holes, totaling 1,284 metres concentrating on systematic drilling of a 500 metre long portion of the near surface part of the historical Rouleau Gold Zone.

Beaufield's drill program was designed to determine gold mineralization continuity in areas with no record of prior drilling. The holes where collared within an induced polarization horizon associated with pyrite, in a known gold bearing breccia along a 500 metre long portion of the gold zone. A newly updated geological model of the Rouleau Gold Zone compiled by Geologica Groupe Conseil of Val d'Or aided in the planning of the drill campaign. An initial interpretation of the model suggests that the system extends over at least 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth.

Results from this initial drill program will be incorporated into the geological model and will determine subsequent drilling. The program included descriptive logging and systematic sampling of the drill core for analysis. A total of 807 samples were taken from the core and sent to the laboratory in Val d'Or for assaying. Results will be announced when received and interpreted.

Beaufield's 100% owned property is located near infrastructure and is now easily accessible by road due to newly added infrastructure in the area. The Urban area is an active exploration camp with many companies operating including Osisko Mining, Bonterra Resources, Urbana Corporation and Metanor Resources. Please refer to Beaufield's website for a detailed map indicating the principal stakeholders for the Urban region.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a well financed mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties in Urban, Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus and Hemlo where a 100% interest was recently announced. The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $2 million in cash, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Jens E. Hansen

President and CEO

514.842.3443



Mathieu Stephens

VP Exploration and Corporate Development

613.721.2919







Jason Monaco

Partner at FCCC

416.566-8894





