Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dividend

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX: TOT) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 (Cdn.) per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2016 on Total's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016. The ex-dividend date is December 28, 2016.

Total is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment. The common shares of Total are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol "TOT".

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contacts:
Total Energy Services Inc.
Yuliya Gorbach
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 216-3920



Date: 12/01/2016
