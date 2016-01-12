Spectra by Comcast Spectacor Announces Oliver Luck as Keynote Speaker at PACnet '17 Conference

NCAA VP of Regulatory Affairs to address Spectra community

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement, the leader in live entertainment ticketing, marketing, fundraising and analytics solutions, today announced Oliver Luck, executive vice president of regulatory affairs at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will deliver a general session keynote address at its annual PACnet community conference. The conference will be held Feb. 12-15, 2017 at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa in Newport Beach, Calif. The keynote will also be streamed live to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) community for all membership.

Oliver Luck joined the NCAA in the newly created role in December 2014. He came with a wealth of experience from athletic, academic, and business sectors. Not only is Luck a noted athletic director and former professional football player, he earned his law degree and has held top administrative positions at pro sports organizations both in the United States and abroad.

"It is a privilege to be asked to share my experiences as a way to discuss leadership and the direction of our industry with the PACnet community," said Luck.

He has faced unique challenges, including promoting American Football overseas as president of NFL Europe, the switching gears to champion soccer in the United States as a founder and general manager of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo. His business acumen was invaluable during his time as athletic director at his alma mater, West Virginia, where he helped guide the Mountaineers to the Big 12.

Luck has been called upon for his expertise several times. The NFL appointed Luck to its Player Safety Advisory Panel during his tenure at West Virginia, during which time he also served on the College Football Playoff selection committee.

He and his wife Kathy have four children with academic sports accomplishments of their own. Son Andrew is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and current quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and former volleyball student-athlete Mary Ellen graduated Stanford. Emily also excelled at volleyball, and soccer player Addison is a student-athlete for the Yale Bulldogs.

"Oliver Luck has significantly impacted college and professional sports industries both on and off the field with his drive and varied experience," said Dave Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "Spectra is honored to have Oliver address the community and share his thoughts on building champions through vision, strategic insights and industry knowledge. His experiences will resonate with the business partners and peers at PACnet '17."

Spectra's Ticketing & Fan Engagement division is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 35 years of experience. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement enables college athletic programs, arenas, professional sports, and performing arts clients to sell more than 120 million tickets per year.

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a Fortune 50 media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., in addition to Spectra, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center venue. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.

