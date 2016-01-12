VITEC Streaming Solutions Deliver Live and On-Demand Content for Air Force Academy

VITEC's EZ TV IPTV Streaming Platform and Encoders Provide High-Quality Video Streams Over the Organization's Existing IP Network

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- , a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, announced today that the Air Force Academy's Center for Character and Leadership Development (CCLD) in Colorado Springs, Colo., deployed VITEC's EZ TV IPTV streaming platform and MGW 1100 carrier-grade blade encoders. Providing high-quality delivery, recording, and management of live and on-demand video streams over its existing IP network, the EZ TV IPTV and encoding solutions allow the organization to create, store, view, stream, and share HD and SD video from any source, anytime, anywhere, and to any screen within the organization securely and cost-effectively.

"The CCLD needed a powerful, reliable, and affordable solution to record and distribute the video content that is central to training and developing tomorrow's Air Force leaders," said Brian Villa, technical sales manager at VITEC. "With VITEC's EZ TV IPTV scalable architecture, CCLD has an affordable end-to-end streaming solution that meets its channel needs now and in the future."

The most deployed IPTV delivery system in the world, EZ TV's centralized IP approach to video distribution reduces the costs associated with traditional coax cabling while making delivery more efficient for a number of applications. With the streaming platform's scalable architecture, the CCLD is able to seamlessly distribute up to nine channels of live and on-demand video content -- including signage, training, and presentations by prestigious guest speakers -- to any screen in the facility or directly to a cadet's desktop via the browser-based EZ TV Player. EZ TV even has the capability to be distributed to mobile devices, giving the organization a wide range of options going forward.

The EZ TV platform supports the latest compression standard HEVC (H.265) in addition to HD and SD live and on-demand streams in MPEG-1/2/4 and H.264 formats. It also enables administrators to dynamically create and manage video assets and distribute them across a network with AES 256/128-bit encryption, conforming to the most stringent network and information assurance security standards. For further security, access can be controlled on the user and group level through seamless integration with Microsoft® Active Directory®. Administrators can view real-time dashboards to measure and easily generate reports on the content consumption, user activity, network bandwidth utilization, and other insights.

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2016 VITEC

