De La Housaye & Associates Adds Litigation Attorney David Armanini to East Bay Office

(firmenpresse) - WALNUT CREEK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- De La Housaye & Associates, a civil litigation and business transactional law firm headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, announces that David P. Armanini, an experienced attorney specializing in civil litigation, has joined the firm's Walnut Creek office as a Litigation Attorney.

Mr. Armanini has broad experience working in various sectors of litigation, including business & commercial, employment, general liability and real property. Throughout his career he has been active in all stages of litigation, including writs and appeals. Prior to joining De La Housaye & Associates, Mr. Armanini practiced with other firms in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"We are thrilled to have David join our Walnut Creek office, adding to the firm's core practices and legal expertise as we continue to grow throughout California," said Angela De La Housaye, founder. "As an East Bay native, David will be bringing years of experience back to his roots to help serve our local community."

De La Housaye & Associates is a business transactional and civil litigation firm with offices in Walnut Creek, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm provides its clients personalized attention with large-firm expertise. The attorneys use their experience and knowledge of their client's businesses to guide them in successful litigation strategy and a strong business-legal alliance to sustain long-term success for their clients' companies. For more information, visit De La Housaye & Associates at or call 925-944-3300.

