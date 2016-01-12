PlayCubes(TM) 7.0 Named an Architectural Record Product of the Year

Timeless Structures Invite Imagination and Exploration

(firmenpresse) - LEWISBURG, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Playworld, a leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer committed to saving outdoor unstructured play, today announced PlayCubes have been named one of Architectural Record's Products of the Year. The annual competition invites a jury of six professionals to select the best new products of the year, rating entries for innovation, usefulness and aesthetics.

"I've proudly been designing play equipment for the majority of my career and it's rewarding to see PlayCubes recognized by our peers outside of the parks and recreation industry," said Craig Mellott, an industrial designer at Playworld who helped oversee the launch of PlayCubes. "The iconic sculptural playforms enhance outdoor spaces and provide a play environment that is unique and supportive to child development, while also being aesthetically pleasing. The entire Playworld team is honored to have PlayCubes named a Product of the Year by Architectural Record."

PlayCubes offer rich physical, social and cognitive play value along with refreshingly fun ways to engage. The distinctive geometric shapes and undefined paths encourage exploration and climbing activity that's accessible, yet challenging. The varying planes and handholds encourage climbing and spatial experimentation, with small recesses that invite entry and provide an immersive play experience.

Architect Richard Dattner debuted PlayCubes in the 1960s. Today, an exclusive partnership between Dattner and Playworld is introducing the once popular playground equipment to new generations.

"This much-loved form has been redesigned by popular demand to meet current safety standards," said Dattner, whose Salt Shed project was featured on the cover of Architectural Record in March 2016. "Reimagined in tough rotational molding, these larger PlayCubes, with openings on all 14 faces, offer more visibility, enhanced play opportunities and almost limitless combinations."

Available in a single cube for ages 2 and up, and in four pre-set designs that vary in size, capacity and play activity for ages 5 and up, PlayCubes are configured to enable easy selection. Customers also have the option to link PlayCubes, creating paths to other areas of the play space.

Since their debut earlier this year, PlayCubes are proving extremely popular. Originally planned for a five-month installation on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, PlayCubes are remaining in Chinatown Park after rave reviews from the community.

Playworld, a division of PlayPower®, Inc., believes The World Needs Play®. Play is vital to everyone's health and well-being. It's something you are never too young or too old to enjoy. We develop playground environments where creativity is king, belly laughs are welcome and children make the rules. Playworld equipment is designed to unleash the transformational power of play so bodies grow stronger and imagination can take flight. For 45 years, Playworld has created innovative, inclusive and meaningful outdoor play experiences for all ages and abilities. Come play with us.

PlayPower is a global leader in the recreation industry. The company is headquartered in North Carolina, with manufacturing facilities in Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, Sweden and the United Kingdom. PlayPower brands include Miracle® Recreation, Little Tikes® Commercial, Playworld®, Soft Play®, HAGS®, EZ Dock® and USA Shade. PlayPower's vision is To Inspire the World to Play through its mission of Creating Outstanding Play Environments for All Ages and Abilities. More information is available at . PlayPower is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Company, LLC and is actively seeking add-on acquisitions.

