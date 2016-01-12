InsideSales.com Names Alan Black as Chief Financial Officer

InsideSales.com hires former Zendesk, Intelliden and Openwave senior executive with extensive experience to further accelerate company growth

(firmenpresse) - SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- InsideSales.com, the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform, announced today that Alan Black, a technology veteran with more than 25 years of experience, has joined the company as chief financial officer. Black will guide the company's aggressive growth strategy as it continues its leadership in applying AI, technology and science to the enterprise and the evolving sales industry.

"Alan's deep experience in leading companies through both high-velocity growth and various stages of capital development is perfectly suited for our current stage of development," CEO and founder Dave Elkington said. "With his proven leadership and peerless commitment to driving results, we know Alan will be a valuable addition to our leadership team."

Most recently, Black was senior vice president and chief financial officer at Zendesk, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business that provides solutions to improve customer relationships. While at Zendesk, he played a critical role in the company's transition from a start-up to a fast-growing public company, leading one of 2014's top IPOs and building out a top-class finance team. During his tenure, the company grew from less than 100 to 1,300 employees and from $25M to $250M in revenue with a market cap of $2.5B.

Prior to Zendesk, Black was the president and CEO of Intelliden, a provider of network security compliance and configuration change management solutions for large enterprise and communications service providers. Alan restructured the company, including the rearchitecture of core product offerings through the development and launch of its new products and the successful sale to IBM in 2010.

"Over the course of my career in the technology industry, I've had incredible opportunities to build and grow unique companies with true industry leadership potential," said Alan Black, CFO, InsideSales. "InsideSales is clearly one of the early leaders in the emerging AI and predictive analytics market and its potential is vast and exciting. I look forward to working with the company's stellar leadership team to build a world-class company that will endure in the years to come."

InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

