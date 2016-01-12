(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Capital Link's 10th Annual Global Shipping Markets Roundtable will feature the CEOs of Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG), Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP).
This roundtable will discuss the global commodity and energy markets, the current shipping market trends and developments, opportunities, challenges and the outlook of the various sectors.
The panelists include:
Mr. John Lycouris, CEO - Dorian LPG (USA) LLC (NYSE: LPG)
Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO - Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)
Mr. Peter Evensen, President & CEO - Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)
Mr. Nikos P. Tsakos, President & CEO - Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)
The panel moderator is Ms. Christa Volpicelli, Managing Director - Citi
The Global Shipping Markets Roundtable will take place at 5.30 pm on Monday, December 12, 2016.
Qualified attendees can register at no cost.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is an advisory, investor relations and financial communications firm headquartered in New York and with presence in London, Oslo and Athens. Capital Link, among other services, specializes in the organization of investment forums, in New York, London and Athens which are known for combining rich informational and educational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities.
