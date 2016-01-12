Kimball Electronics Named CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY 2016 EMS Company of the Year

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
JASPER, Ind., Dec. 01, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE),
a leading global contract electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") company that
specializes in durable electronics for the medical, automotive, industrial, and
public safety end markets has been named 2016 EMS Company of the Year by
CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY.
A photo accompanying this release is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21af8d55-d339-
4138-9be4-0feaa3ab7b03
Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Kimball Electronics operates nine
manufacturing facilities in six countries and was selected based on its "long
history of performance excellence," "sustainable growth and profit," as well as
"success through change and transition."
This distinction is bestowed annually on an EMS company that has demonstrated
profitability and sustained excellence among their peers in the electronics
industry. "Kimball Electronics has leveraged subtle connections among its key
end markets to devise a winning formula over a long period of time," said Mike
Buetow, editor-in-chief of CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY. "Its top and bottom-line numbers
continue to grow, even while banking a large portion of its fortunes on the
highly competitive, cost-sensitive automotive market."
Mike Buetow, editor-in-chief of CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, added, "For its rigorous
pursuit of the right technologies for the right markets, its drive for
operational excellence, and its consistent financial performance through
multiple decades and leadership changes, Kimball Electronics is the CIRCUITS
ASSEMBLY 2016 EMS Company of the Year."
"On behalf of our more than 4,500 employees worldwide, I would like to say thank
you to CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY for recognizing Kimball Electronics with this very
special award," stated Don Charron, Chairman and CEO. "Our journey as an EMS
company would not have been possible without our strong company culture, formed
and shaped by our guiding principles that were established by our founders all
those years ago and that remain with us today." Mr. Charron continued, "The
customer is our business. The people are the company. The environment is our
home. Profits are the ultimate measure. These guiding principles help unite
our global team and keep us focused on meeting and exceeding the expectations of
all our stakeholders."
About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Recognized with a reputation for excellence, Kimball Electronics is committed to
a high performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to
quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics
employees know they are part of a company culture that builds lasting
relationships and global success for customers while enabling employees to share
in the Company's success through personal, professional, and financial growth.
Kimball Electronics trades under the symbol "KE" on The NASDAQ Stock Market.
Kimball Electronics is a global contract electronic manufacturing services
("EMS") company that specializes in durable electronics for the medical,
automotive, industrial, and public safety end markets. Kimball Electronics is
well recognized by customers and industry trade publications for its excellent
quality, reliability, and innovative service. From its manufacturing operations
in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, Kimball
Electronics provides engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services which
utilize common production and support capabilities to a variety of industries
globally. Kimball Electronics is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.
To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.
Lasting relationships. Global success.
