Kimball Electronics Named CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY 2016 EMS Company of the Year

JASPER, Ind., Dec. 01, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE),

a leading global contract electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") company that

specializes in durable electronics for the medical, automotive, industrial, and

public safety end markets has been named 2016 EMS Company of the Year by

Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Kimball Electronics operates nine

manufacturing facilities in six countries and was selected based on its "long

history of performance excellence," "sustainable growth and profit," as well as

This distinction is bestowed annually on an EMS company that has demonstrated

profitability and sustained excellence among their peers in the electronics

industry. "Kimball Electronics has leveraged subtle connections among its key

end markets to devise a winning formula over a long period of time," said Mike

Buetow, editor-in-chief of CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY. "Its top and bottom-line numbers

continue to grow, even while banking a large portion of its fortunes on the

Mike Buetow, editor-in-chief of CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, added, "For its rigorous

pursuit of the right technologies for the right markets, its drive for

operational excellence, and its consistent financial performance through

multiple decades and leadership changes, Kimball Electronics is the CIRCUITS

"On behalf of our more than 4,500 employees worldwide, I would like to say thank

you to CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY for recognizing Kimball Electronics with this very

special award," stated Don Charron, Chairman and CEO. "Our journey as an EMS



company would not have been possible without our strong company culture, formed

and shaped by our guiding principles that were established by our founders all

those years ago and that remain with us today." Mr. Charron continued, "The

customer is our business. The people are the company. The environment is our

home. Profits are the ultimate measure. These guiding principles help unite

our global team and keep us focused on meeting and exceeding the expectations of

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.



Recognized with a reputation for excellence, Kimball Electronics is committed to

a high performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to

quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics

employees know they are part of a company culture that builds lasting

relationships and global success for customers while enabling employees to share

Kimball Electronics trades under the symbol "KE" on The NASDAQ Stock Market.

Kimball Electronics is a global contract electronic manufacturing services

("EMS") company that specializes in durable electronics for the medical,

automotive, industrial, and public safety end markets. Kimball Electronics is

well recognized by customers and industry trade publications for its excellent

quality, reliability, and innovative service. From its manufacturing operations

in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, Kimball

Electronics provides engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services which

utilize common production and support capabilities to a variety of industries

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.



Lasting relationships. Global success.



