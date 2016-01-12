(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Broadspire® CEO Danielle Lisenbey Named NYCA Claim Executive of Year
ATLANTA (Dec. 1, 2016) - Danielle Lisenbey, Broadspire® president and CEO, has
been named Claim Executive of the Year by the New York Claim Association, Inc.
(NYCA). The 2016 NYCA Holiday Dinner Gala will be held in her honor Dec. 10 at
the Harvard Club of New York.
"I am truly honored by the NYCA recognition and further honored by my New York-
based staff that recommended me for the prestigious award," Lisenbey said. "The
emphasis and dedication the NYCA places upon ethics and education is very
important for our industry and something about which I am passionate. I applaud
the long-tenured work the organization has done and the impact it has made on
our industry."
Harsha V. Agadi, Crawford & Company® president and CEO, said, "Not only does
Danielle excel at leading Broadspire, but she also gives her time and talents to
the industry and her community. She has a unique set of leadership skills and
deserves the recognition she will receive at the upcoming gala."
In June, Lisenbey was named one of the winners of the annual Silicon Valley
United States (SVUS) Women World Awards, Female Executive of the Year category.
She is a founding board member for Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation
(AWiWC) and a board member for Moving in the Spirit, a nationally recognized
youth-development program that incorporates the art of dance to positively
transform the lives on Atlanta-area children and teens.
Before her appointment as Broadspire CEO in 2012, she was the company's COO for
Medical Services. She has been with Broadspire and its predecessor since 1991.
About NYSA
The NYSA is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to the advancement of
professional ethics and education in the field of insurance claims and related
businesses in the metropolitan New York area. Its focus has historically be on
workers compensation and no-fault insurance claims. Membership consists of
insurance carriers, self-insureds, third-party administrators, attorneys, risk
managers, physicians, medical vendors, nurse case managers and other industry
professionals.
About Broadspire®
Broadspire®, a leading global third-party administrator, offers casualty claim,
medical management, accident and health, and disability and leave management
solutions, helping increase employee productivity and reducing the cost of risk
through early intervention, professional expertise and data analytics. As a
Crawford Company, Broadspire is based in Atlanta, Ga. Services are offered by
Crawford & Company under the Broadspire brand in countries outside the U.S.
About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company® is one of the world's largest
independent providers of claims management solutions to the risk management and
insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an expansive global
network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford Solution® offers
comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process outsourcing and
consulting services for major product lines including property and casualty
claims management, workers compensation claims and medical management, and legal
settlement administration. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the
symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.
