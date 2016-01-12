CORRECTED: GROUP MOBILE RECEIVES $2 MILLION MINIMUM ORDER COMMITMENT FROM SHARPLOGIXX

NEW YORK - December 1, 2016 - FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH), a diversified

holding company focused on acquiring, investing in and developing small to mid-

market businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Group

Mobile, has received a $2 million minimum order commitment as exclusive partner

for rugged product solutions from SharpLogixx.



Group Mobile will provide SharpLogixx with a custom solution of rugged hardware

and services to improve workflow and mitigate the stress associated with the

wide range of extreme environments in which SharpLogixx operates. Group Mobile

will manage the product solutions roadmap for SharpLogixx, with rugged laptops,

tablets, associated peripherals and end-to-end services including staging,

deployment and lifecycle IT support.



About SharpLogixx, LLC



SharpLogixx is an integrator focused on digital x-ray hardware and software in

several specialized markets. In the mobile security military and law

enforcement markets, SharpLogixx focuses on providing diagnostic imaging

technology unique to the market. For more information, visit

www.SharpLogixx.com.



About FORM Holdings Corp.



FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company

that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with

superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include Group Mobile, FLI

Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. Group Mobile is a provider

of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide.

FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless

conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of

customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile

carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division



is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To

learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified

by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects,"

"intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such

terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are

statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are

subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in

this press release regarding the proposed merger between FORM and XpresSpa; the

expected timetable for completing the transaction; the potential value created

by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders and XpresSpa's equity holders;

the potential of FORM's business after completion of the merger; XpresSpa's

projected revenue, the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business

plan; the continued listing of FORM's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market;

the potential impact on FORM's common stock if FORM determines to repay the

preferred stock to be issued in connection with the proposed merger in stock

rather than cash; market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to

protect intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and

products; FORM's management and board of directors after completion of the

Merger; and any other statements about FORM's or XpresSpa's management teams'

future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-

looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause

actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such

forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that FORM

and XpresSpa may not be able to complete the proposed transaction; the inability

to realize the potential value created by the proposed merger for FORM's

stockholders; FORM's inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the

Nasdaq Capital Market after completion of the merger; the potential lack of

market acceptance of FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup

FORM's investment with respect to assets and other businesses that that were

acquired or will be acquired in the future; general economic conditions and

level of information technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected

trends in the mobile phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss

of one or more of FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM")

suppliers, the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; market

acceptance, quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products

and services, as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential

competition from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and

monetize FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability

to develop and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property;

FORM's inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new

legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that

could harm FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key

members of its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other

factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Investors and

stockholders are also urged to read the risk factors set forth in the proxy

statement/prospectus carefully when they are available. FORM expressly disclaims

any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained

herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,

except as required by law.



Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC





This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy any securities of FORM, or XpresSpa or the solicitation of any

vote or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, FORM filed a

Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, declared effective by the SEC on

October 27, 2016 and a final proxy statement/prospectus on October 28, 2016. The

proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about FORM, XpresSpa,

the transaction and related matters. FORM has mailed or otherwise delivered the

proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders and the stockholders of XpresSpa.

Investors and security holders of FORM and XpresSpa are urged to read carefully

the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Merger (including any amendments

or supplements thereto) in its entirety, because it contains important

information about the proposed transaction.



Investors and security holders of FORM are able to obtain free copies of the

proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed Merger and other documents filed

with the SEC by FORM through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.



FORM and XpresSpa, and their respective directors and certain of their executive

officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in

respect of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement between FORM

and XpresSpa. Information regarding FORM's directors and executive officers is

contained in the proxy statement/prospectus. Information regarding XpresSpa's

directors and officers and a more complete description of the interests of

XpresSpa's directors and officers in the proposed transaction is available in

the proxy statement/prospectus filed by FORM with the SEC in connection with the

proposed transaction.





Contacts



FORM Holdings

212-309-7549

info(at)FORMHoldings.com









