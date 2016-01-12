CORRECTED: GROUP MOBILE RECEIVES $2 MILLION MINIMUM ORDER COMMITMENT FROM SHARPLOGIXX

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK - December 1, 2016 - FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH), a diversified
holding company focused on acquiring, investing in and developing small to mid-
market businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Group
Mobile, has received a $2 million minimum order commitment as exclusive partner
for rugged product solutions from SharpLogixx.
Group Mobile will provide SharpLogixx with a custom solution of rugged hardware
and services to improve workflow and mitigate the stress associated with the
wide range of extreme environments in which SharpLogixx operates. Group Mobile
will manage the product solutions roadmap for SharpLogixx, with rugged laptops,
tablets, associated peripherals and end-to-end services including staging,
deployment and lifecycle IT support.
About SharpLogixx, LLC
SharpLogixx is an integrator focused on digital x-ray hardware and software in
several specialized markets. In the mobile security military and law
enforcement markets, SharpLogixx focuses on providing diagnostic imaging
technology unique to the market. For more information, visit
www.SharpLogixx.com.
About FORM Holdings Corp.
FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company
that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with
superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include Group Mobile, FLI
Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. Group Mobile is a provider
of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide.
FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless
conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of
customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile
carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division
is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To
learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified
by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects,"
"intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such
terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are
statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in
this press release regarding the proposed merger between FORM and XpresSpa; the
expected timetable for completing the transaction; the potential value created
by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders and XpresSpa's equity holders;
the potential of FORM's business after completion of the merger; XpresSpa's
projected revenue, the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business
plan; the continued listing of FORM's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market;
the potential impact on FORM's common stock if FORM determines to repay the
preferred stock to be issued in connection with the proposed merger in stock
rather than cash; market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to
protect intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and
products; FORM's management and board of directors after completion of the
Merger; and any other statements about FORM's or XpresSpa's management teams'
future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-
looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause
actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that FORM
and XpresSpa may not be able to complete the proposed transaction; the inability
to realize the potential value created by the proposed merger for FORM's
stockholders; FORM's inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the
Nasdaq Capital Market after completion of the merger; the potential lack of
market acceptance of FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup
FORM's investment with respect to assets and other businesses that that were
acquired or will be acquired in the future; general economic conditions and
level of information technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected
trends in the mobile phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss
of one or more of FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM")
suppliers, the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; market
acceptance, quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products
and services, as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential
competition from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and
monetize FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability
to develop and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property;
FORM's inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new
legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that
could harm FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key
members of its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other
factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Investors and
stockholders are also urged to read the risk factors set forth in the proxy
statement/prospectus carefully when they are available. FORM expressly disclaims
any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained
herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy any securities of FORM, or XpresSpa or the solicitation of any
vote or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, FORM filed a
Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, declared effective by the SEC on
October 27, 2016 and a final proxy statement/prospectus on October 28, 2016. The
proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about FORM, XpresSpa,
the transaction and related matters. FORM has mailed or otherwise delivered the
proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders and the stockholders of XpresSpa.
Investors and security holders of FORM and XpresSpa are urged to read carefully
the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Merger (including any amendments
or supplements thereto) in its entirety, because it contains important
information about the proposed transaction.
Investors and security holders of FORM are able to obtain free copies of the
proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed Merger and other documents filed
with the SEC by FORM through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.
FORM and XpresSpa, and their respective directors and certain of their executive
officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in
respect of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement between FORM
and XpresSpa. Information regarding FORM's directors and executive officers is
contained in the proxy statement/prospectus. Information regarding XpresSpa's
directors and officers and a more complete description of the interests of
XpresSpa's directors and officers in the proposed transaction is available in
the proxy statement/prospectus filed by FORM with the SEC in connection with the
proposed transaction.
Contacts
FORM Holdings
212-309-7549
info(at)FORMHoldings.com
