(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- The (NCLGS) announced today that nearly four dozen prominent experts offering a wide range of perspectives on legalized gaming are confirmed to speak at the NCLGS Winter Meeting, which takes place January 6-8, 2017, at Hotel Valley Ho here.
"Providing a broad array of viewpoints from world-class experts has long been a hallmark of NCLGS, and this lineup is particularly noteworthy for the depth and breadth of knowledge these speakers will provide," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a state senator from Florida.
Mark Brnovich, Attorney General for the State of Arizona, will be the Keynote Luncheon speaker. The following experts will also address legislators in committee presentations and panels over the course of the three-day event:
Whit Askew, American Gaming Association
John Barron, Ohio Casino Control Commission
Dennis Berg, Ohio Lottery
Les Bernal, Stop Predatory Gambling Foundation
Jan Jones Blackhurst, Caesars Entertainment
Steve Bodmer, Pechanga Tribal Government
Scott Bowen, Michigan Lottery
Ed Bowers, MGM Resorts International
Frank Chesky, Sportech Inc.
Tiffany Conklin, California Gambling Control Commission
Andrew Crowe, Vantiv
Joginder Dhillon, Office of California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr
Dennis M.P. Ehling, Blank Rome
Marc Ellinger, Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch, LC
Alan Feldman, MGM Resorts International
Kurt Freedlund, LottoInteractive
Steve Geller, Geller Law Firm
Lance George, Plainridge Park Casino
Stephen Hart, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
Jack Jeziorski, Monarch Content Management
Randhir Jha, Indiana Legislative Services
Keith Johnson, AmTote International
Marie Jones, Fox Rothschild LLP
Steve Keech, AmTote International
John Maloney, Law Offices of John K. Maloney
Chris McErlean, Penn National Gaming
Donn Mitchell, Isle of Capri Casinos
Rod Motamedi, University of Massachusetts
Kevin Mullally, Gaming Laboratories International
Tom Nieman, JCM
William Noonan, Boyd Gaming Corp
Jed Nosal, Law Offices of John K. Maloney
Bill Pascrell, Princeton Public Affairs Group
Kerry Patterson, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP,
Michael Pollock, Spectrum Gaming Group
Doug Reed, RG&E LLC
Jeremiah Ritchie, Office of New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez
Russell Sanna, National Center for Responsible Gaming
Val Spicer, Arizona Indian Gaming Association
Adam Steinberg, Spectrum Gaming Capital
Paul Sternburg, Spectrum Gaming Group
Marlene Warner, Massachusetts Council on Compulsive Gambling
Joseph Weinert, Spectrum Gaming Group
Dennis Whittlesey, Dickinson Wright PLLC
Mike Zatezalo, Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter
NCLGS Winter Meeting registration is open to all legislators and the general public. to register. Registered attendees receive a discounted conference rate at the host hotel.
The conference includes presentations from industry experts in responsible gaming, pari-mutuels, lotteries, casinos, and state-federal relations, which covers both Internet and tribal gaming issues. The International Masters of Gaming Law is also leading sessions that address the emergence of eSports, tribal legal issues, and the role of the regulator.
The NCLGS Foundation, the educational and research arm of NCLGS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, strives to educate lawmakers through scholarships to NCLGS meetings and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.
