Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Heads Long Roster of Confirmed Speakers for January 6-8 Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- The (NCLGS) announced today that nearly four dozen prominent experts offering a wide range of perspectives on legalized gaming are confirmed to speak at the NCLGS Winter Meeting, which takes place January 6-8, 2017, at Hotel Valley Ho here.

"Providing a broad array of viewpoints from world-class experts has long been a hallmark of NCLGS, and this lineup is particularly noteworthy for the depth and breadth of knowledge these speakers will provide," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a state senator from Florida.

Mark Brnovich, Attorney General for the State of Arizona, will be the Keynote Luncheon speaker. The following experts will also address legislators in committee presentations and panels over the course of the three-day event:

Whit Askew, American Gaming Association

John Barron, Ohio Casino Control Commission

Dennis Berg, Ohio Lottery

Les Bernal, Stop Predatory Gambling Foundation

Jan Jones Blackhurst, Caesars Entertainment

Steve Bodmer, Pechanga Tribal Government

Scott Bowen, Michigan Lottery

Ed Bowers, MGM Resorts International

Frank Chesky, Sportech Inc.

Tiffany Conklin, California Gambling Control Commission

Andrew Crowe, Vantiv

Joginder Dhillon, Office of California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr

Dennis M.P. Ehling, Blank Rome

Marc Ellinger, Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch, LC

Alan Feldman, MGM Resorts International

Kurt Freedlund, LottoInteractive

Steve Geller, Geller Law Firm

Lance George, Plainridge Park Casino

Stephen Hart, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Jack Jeziorski, Monarch Content Management

Randhir Jha, Indiana Legislative Services

Keith Johnson, AmTote International

Marie Jones, Fox Rothschild LLP

Steve Keech, AmTote International

John Maloney, Law Offices of John K. Maloney

Chris McErlean, Penn National Gaming

Donn Mitchell, Isle of Capri Casinos

Rod Motamedi, University of Massachusetts

Kevin Mullally, Gaming Laboratories International

Tom Nieman, JCM

William Noonan, Boyd Gaming Corp

Jed Nosal, Law Offices of John K. Maloney

Bill Pascrell, Princeton Public Affairs Group

Kerry Patterson, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP,

Michael Pollock, Spectrum Gaming Group

Doug Reed, RG&E LLC

Jeremiah Ritchie, Office of New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez

Russell Sanna, National Center for Responsible Gaming

Val Spicer, Arizona Indian Gaming Association

Adam Steinberg, Spectrum Gaming Capital

Paul Sternburg, Spectrum Gaming Group

Marlene Warner, Massachusetts Council on Compulsive Gambling

Joseph Weinert, Spectrum Gaming Group

Dennis Whittlesey, Dickinson Wright PLLC

Mike Zatezalo, Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter

NCLGS Winter Meeting registration is open to all legislators and the general public. to register. Registered attendees receive a discounted conference rate at the host hotel.

The conference includes presentations from industry experts in responsible gaming, pari-mutuels, lotteries, casinos, and state-federal relations, which covers both Internet and tribal gaming issues. The International Masters of Gaming Law is also leading sessions that address the emergence of eSports, tribal legal issues, and the role of the regulator.

The NCLGS Foundation, the educational and research arm of NCLGS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, strives to educate lawmakers through scholarships to NCLGS meetings and is a source of nonpartisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

