The PIMCO Foundation Announces $1.96 Million of Grants

Total 2016 Giving Will Be $4.1 Million

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- The PIMCO Foundation, the philanthropic arm of global investment management firm PIMCO, has awarded more than $1.9 million in grants to 72 organizations serving some of the most at-risk populations.

"Through the PIMCO Foundation, our firm and our colleagues seek to make an enormous difference in our communities. We want to use our time, skills, and financial resources to create real social value," said Emmanuel Roman, Chief Executive Officer of PIMCO, and President of the PIMCO Foundation. "Since inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $29 million to our nonprofit partners -- organizations that are solving complex social problems around the world. And this year, we are once again inspired by our list of grantees and delighted to contribute to their missions and impact."

The Grants Program aligns with the PIMCO Foundation's mission to Engage, Empower and Invest in individuals and communities across the globe.

In the Critical Community Needs category, the Foundation seeks to support organizations that are addressing economic instability in Orange County and the New York Metro Area.

Specifically, the community indicators the Foundation focused on were:

Workforce Development

Homelessness and Housing Instability

Food Security

In the Education category, the Foundation seeks to support organizations that are focused on early childhood education and/or college access.

In the Gender Equality and Economic Development category, the Foundation seeks to support organizations that promote gender equality and economic growth for women and girls around the world.

The 2016 grants were awarded to:

Grantees are invited to a PIMCO Foundation Celebration of Partnership -- in New York on November 29 and in Newport Beach on December 1 -- where they take part in an evening of networking with members of the PIMCO Foundation Board and staff, PIMCO employees, and other grant recipients. As a part of the Celebration of Partnership, two nonprofit organizations are highlighted each year as recipients of the Foundation's Leadership Circle Award. Through the Leadership Circle Award, the PIMCO Foundation seeks to honor and support organizations poised to drive social change and progress. Recipients of this award are organizations adept at growing their impact and demonstrating ingenuity, while maintaining their quality and increasing their results. The 2016 Leadership Circle Award recipients are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, located in Santa Ana, California, and Mercado Global, located in New York City. Past recipients include Accion East, Illumination Foundation, Per Scholas, and The Wooden Floor.

Outside of the Grants Program, the PIMCO Foundation supports nonprofit organizations through a range of other initiatives. In 2016, the Foundation committed over $2 million in support of nonprofit organizations through its Community Support Sponsorship, Volunteer and Disaster Assistance Programs, and also an Employee Match Program which offers employees the chance to double their donations to nonprofit organizations.

Now in year six of a six-year, $3.2 million commitment, the Foundation also maintains an ongoing strategic partnership with global NGO TechnoServe. Included in this partnership is the Emerging Enterprise Program, an international volunteer assignment where PIMCO employees can spend up to nine weeks in countries such as El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Peru, working alongside TechnoServe and local entrepreneurs, helping build and scale their businesses.

In 2016, the PIMCO Foundation sent three employees to Ghana as part of the Global Health Corporate Champions (GHCC) program. The GHCC brought together eight professionals from PIMCO, The Dow Chemical Company, and PricewaterhouseCoopers for a one-month service immersion program in Accra. The projects focused on addressing clean water, food and nutrition security, and health system strengthening -- all key public health issues in underserved communities. The GHCC is an activity of the USAID Global Health Fellows Program II (GHFP-II), which is executed by the Public Health Institute and implemented by PYXERA Global, and addresses immediate and emerging human capital needs in the global health sphere.

The PIMCO Foundation is the philanthropic arm of PIMCO, based in Newport Beach, California, which helps people around the world to reach their full potential by engaging, empowering and investing in communities. It carries out its mission by identifying areas of urgent community need and volunteering time and financial resources to support high impact programs and innovative nonprofit organizations.

