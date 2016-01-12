Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2016 Third Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - LYNNWOOD, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ), a leading lifestyle retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2016.

Total net sales for the third quarter ended October 29, 2016 (13 weeks) increased 8.4% to $221.4 million from $204.3 million in the quarter ended October 31, 2015 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2016 increased 4.0% compared to a comparable sales decrease of 7.3% for the thirteen weeks ended October 31, 2015. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 increased to $10.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 29, 2016 increased 1.9% to $572.6 million from $561.7 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 31, 2015. Comparable sales decreased 2.5% for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2016 compared to a comparable sales decrease of 3.4% for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2015. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2016 was $7.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first nine months of the prior fiscal year of $15.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. Results for the first nine months of fiscal 2015 include approximately $1.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for charges associated with the acquisition of Blue Tomato.

At October 29, 2016, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $49.2 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $51.1 million at October 31, 2015. The decrease in cash and current marketable securities is a result of stock repurchases and capital expenditures, partially offset by cash generated through operations.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, "Our monthly comparable sales trend turned positive in September driven by a solid back-to-school selling season and continued to accelerate as the third quarter progressed. We are pleased with the increase in our top-line which included positive growth in our men's, accessories, and junior's categories. Looking ahead, we believe that our current merchandise offering has us positioned to continue with strong results during the important holiday season. That said, we are proceeding prudently and managing expenses tightly in light of the headwinds currently facing the retail industry. Our primary focus remains on executing our strategic multi-year growth objectives and delivering increased shareholder value over the long-term."

November 2016 Sales



Total net sales for the four-week period ended November 26, 2016 increased 10.3% to $69.3 million, compared to $62.8 million for the four-week period ended November 28, 2015. The Company's comparable sales increased 5.7% for the four-week period ended November 26, 2016 compared with a comparable sales decrease of 13.8% for the four-week period ended November 28, 2015.

Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending January 28, 2017. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $258 to $263 million resulting in net income per diluted share of approximately $0.60 to $0.66. This guidance is based upon an anticipated comparable sales range of 3% to 5% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

A conference call will be held today to discuss third quarter fiscal 2016 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on . Participants may also dial (574) 990-9934 followed by the conference identification code of 21687742.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 26, 2016 we operated 689 stores, including 608 in the United States, 48 in Canada, and 28 in Europe and 5 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at , and .

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 30, 2016 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at . You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

