PrairieSky Announces Royalty Transactions

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that it has completed 4 separate acquisition transactions for aggregate consideration of $117.3 million, representing approximately 460 BOE per day (83% liquids) of high quality royalty production and over 100,000 acres of mineral title and royalty lands. In the two largest transactions PrairieSky acquired a combined 3.95% royalty interest at Onion Lake, Saskatchewan representing exposure to a best in class long life heavy and thermal oil project, including future phases.

"Over the past several months PrairieSky has continued to identify and execute on opportunities to expand its land and royalty portfolio to new and emerging plays," commented Andrew Phillips, President and CEO of PrairieSky. "The acquired royalty assets at Onion Lake represent a meaningful entry into a high quality thermal oil project with growth potential and a best in class cost structure. The operator of the project is a well-capitalized, industry leader in heavy oil technology driven plays, with a long track record of success. The acquisitions are consistent with PrairieSky's long term strategy, and provide an entry point into a new asset class and assets that have similar duration to PrairieSky's existing portfolio. We expect the acquired assets will be cash flow and production accretive to shareholders in the near, medium and long term. PrairieSky continues to see quality acquisition opportunities including small and medium sized potential transactions, and will remain selective and disciplined in our evaluation of new royalty opportunities."

UPDATED PRESENTATION

An updated presentation is currently available on the investor information page of PrairieSky's website, .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes certain statements regarding PrairieSky's future plans and operations and contains forward-looking statements that we believe allow readers to better understand our business and prospects. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include our expectations with respect to accretion levels, leasing opportunities on the acquired lands, potential development of and production from future phases at Onion Lake, PrairieSky's business and growth strategy and potential business development and acquisition opportunities.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, we have made several assumptions including those described in detail in our MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2016 and the Annual Information Form for the period ended December 31, 2015. Readers and investors are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking information and statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits we will derive from them.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, lack of pipeline capacity, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, royalties, environmental risks, taxation, regulation, changes in tax or other legislation, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility, and our ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. In addition, PrairieSky is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties in relation to acquisitions. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to the potential for disputes to arise with counterparties, and limited ability to recover indemnification under certain agreements. The foregoing and other risks are described in more detail in PrairieSky's MD&A, and the Annual Information Form for the period ended December 31, 2015 under the headings "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors", respectively, each of which is available at .

Further, any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of this press release, and PrairieSky undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for PrairieSky to predict all of these factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on PrairieSky's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this document is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

CONVERSIONS OF NATURAL GAS TO BOE

To provide a single unit of production for analytical purposes, natural gas production and reserves volumes are converted mathematically to equivalent barrels of oil (BOE). PrairieSky uses the industry-accepted standard conversion of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf = 1 bbl). The 6:1 BOE ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is not based on either energy content or current prices. While the BOE ratio is useful for comparative measures and observing trends, it does not accurately reflect individual product values and might be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. As well, given that the value ratio, based on the current price of crude oil to natural gas, is significantly different from the 6:1 energy equivalency ratio, using a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

ABOUT PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

Contacts:



PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Investor Relations

(587) 293-4000





More information:

http://www.prairiesky.com



PressRelease by

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 21:00

Language: English

News-ID 510454

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease