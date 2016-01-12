Organizations Globally Continue to Select and Deploy Workday

New Customers and Recent Deployments Include Airbus Group, ING Group, and Virgin Voyages; Workday Financial Management Adds New and Expanded Deployments

(firmenpresse) - PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for and , today announced growing momentum as organizations globally continue to select and deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

- Organizations across multiple industries continue to select Workday's unified suite of applications with new customers including and . Additionally, customers including , , , and have expanded their Workday deployments with Workday Financial Management.

- , , , , and . join a growing community of Workday HCM customers.

- In addition to recent customer wins, Workday continues to successfully move customers into production with more than 70 percent live on Workday applications. Recent deployments include , , , , and .

"We continue to see strong customer demand as organizations across industries select and deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM," said Phil Wilmington, co-president, Workday. "In today's dynamic, global business environment, organizations are increasingly placing Workday at the center of their business given our proven track record of bringing customers into production and helping them build a foundation for future success."

is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for and . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, have selected Workday.

