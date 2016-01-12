Cineplex Inc. Completes Acquisition of SAW, LLC

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Cineplex Inc. (TSX: CGX) announced today that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of SAW, LLC ("SAW"), a leading provider of coin-operated rides, amusement and redemption games as well as bulk-vending equipment located primarily in the south eastern United States.

"We're focused on improving our capacity and operational capabilities in the US and SAW officially becoming part of Player One Amusement Group today is an important component of that strategy," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex.

One of North America's leading providers of interactive video, redemption and amusement gaming equipment, Player One Amusement Group specializes in solution servicing and design. It works with a wide range of customers in the theatrical exhibition vertical as well as community-based entertainment destinations such as bowling centres, restaurants, arcades, shopping centres and water parks. Player One Amusement Group (previously operating as Cineplex Starburst Inc.) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and employs over 450 people in 21 offices throughout Canada and the United States. More information is available at .

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, The Rec Room and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 165 theatres with 1,683 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at .

