ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of First Tranche of Private Placement to Raise $750,000

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 7,500,000 units ("Units) at a price of $0.10 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 until December 1, 2019.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 2, 2017.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,500,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general and administrative expenses and the purchase of investments.

Contacts:
ThreeD Capital Inc.
Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-8900



Date: 12/01/2016 - 21:28
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ThreeD Capital Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


