Mining & Metals


Sunset Cove Mining Announces Name and Ticker Change and Website Update

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Sunset Cove Mining Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SSM) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed Notice of Alteration effecting its name change to Manganese X Energy Corp. The Company expects that the shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and ticker symbol "MN" upon the opening of the markets on December 2, 2016.

Website Update

The Company has changed its website address to which will be activated in the coming days.

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. For more information visit the website at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman, Interim CEO and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Sunset Cove Mining Inc.
Martin Kepman
Interim CEO and Director
1-514-802-1814



