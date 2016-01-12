Shares for Debt Transaction and Update on Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- International Millennium Mining Corp. ("IMMC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IMI)(FRANKFURT: L9J) is pleased to announce an update to the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of up to CAD$1,200,000, comprised of up to 24,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit, each unit comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant at $0.05 per unit (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement has been fully subscribed and the Company will make provision for an over-allotment option to allow the Company to increase the size of the Private Placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,225,000 (the "Increased Offering"). As disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 7, 2016, the shares will be issued upon acceptance of the transaction by the Exchange. All other terms and conditions of the Private Placement previously announced by the Company will remain the same in the Increased Offering.

The Company also announces that it has filed its shares for debt transaction, announced in its news release dated October 7, 2016, with the Exchange. Upon Exchange acceptance, the shares will be issued to extinguish the Company's debt.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IMI) is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal deposits in the Americas, such as its Nivloc silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: IMI and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: L9J.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John A. Versfelt

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

