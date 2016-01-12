Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. Completes Sale of Waste Management Division to GFL Environmental Inc. for $12.0 Million

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. ("CER" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CFL) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 17, 2016, it has completed the sale of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, MCL Waste Systems & Environmental Inc. ("MCL"), to GFL Environmental Inc.

Gross cash proceeds from the transaction will be approximately $12.0 million. Net proceeds after transaction costs and post-closing adjustments will be applied against CER's senior indebtedness.

About Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. is a Canadian public corporation with two operating divisions: Energy Services and General Rentals. The Energy Services division is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry and the General Rentals division is engaged in the rental of industrial and construction equipment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CFL".

About GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL, headquartered in Toronto, ON, is a diversified environmental services company offering services in solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation. Through its platform of operations in Canada and the U.S., GFL serves over 80,000 commercial, industrial and institutional customers, more than 2.5 million households under municipal collection contracts and has a workforce of more than 4,000 employees.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements or information may contain statements with the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "budget", "should", "project", "would have realized', "may have been" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or expectations. In particular, forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to, information regarding post-closing adjustments and the use of proceeds resulting from the disposition of MCL shares. Although the Company believes that the expectations implied in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of assumptions about the future and uncertainties. Although management believes these assumptions are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will be proved to be correct, and actual results will differ materially from those anticipated. For this purpose, any statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new contrary information, future events or any other reason, unless it is required by any applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Austin Fraser

President

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Ken Olson

Chief Financial Officer

