Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX: FFH)(TSX: FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 30, 2016 to March 30, 2017 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

Contacts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

John Varnell

Vice President, Corporate Development

(416) 367-4941





More information:

http://www.fairfax.ca



PressRelease by

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 22:05

Language: English

News-ID 510471

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease