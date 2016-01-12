(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX: FFH)(TSX: FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 30, 2016 to March 30, 2017 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.
Contacts:
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
John Varnell
Vice President, Corporate Development
(416) 367-4941
More information:
http://www.fairfax.ca
Date: 12/01/2016 - 22:05
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
