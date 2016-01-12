       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX: FFH)(TSX: FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 30, 2016 to March 30, 2017 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

