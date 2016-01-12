       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/16 -- Wilton Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: WIL), announces that on December 1, 2016 the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 100,000 stock options (the "Options") to an officer of the Corporation to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares"). The Options vest on the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $0.63 per Share, and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. Each grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Wilton Resources Inc.
Richard Anderson
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 619 6609



published by: Marketwired
Date: 12/01/2016 - 23:50
Language: English
