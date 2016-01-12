Eastman Board Increases Dividend for Seventh Consecutive Year

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
KINGSPORT, Tenn. Dec. 1, 2016 - The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical
Company (NYSE: EMN) has increased the quarterly cash dividend on the company's
common stock by 11 percent from $0.46 to $0.51 per share. The dividend is
payable January 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2016.
"Consistent with Eastman's focus on balanced and disciplined capital allocation
and stockholder returns, the company has for the seventh consecutive year
increased the dividend," said Curt Espeland, executive vice president and chief
financial officer. "This action reflects the Board's confidence in the company's
earnings growth and strong cash flow generation."
Eastman is a global specialty chemical company that produces a broad range of
products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty
businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and
solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its
market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and
leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and
construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior
value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves
customers in approximately 100 countries and had 2015 revenues of approximately
$9.6 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and
employs approximately 15,000 people around the world. For more information,
visit www.eastman.com.
# # #
Contacts:
Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington
423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com
Investors: Greg Riddle
212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.