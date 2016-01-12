Eastman Board Increases Dividend for Seventh Consecutive Year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. Dec. 1, 2016 - The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical

Company (NYSE: EMN) has increased the quarterly cash dividend on the company's

common stock by 11 percent from $0.46 to $0.51 per share. The dividend is

payable January 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2016.



"Consistent with Eastman's focus on balanced and disciplined capital allocation

and stockholder returns, the company has for the seventh consecutive year

increased the dividend," said Curt Espeland, executive vice president and chief

financial officer. "This action reflects the Board's confidence in the company's

earnings growth and strong cash flow generation."



Eastman is a global specialty chemical company that produces a broad range of

products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty

businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and

solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its

market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and

leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and

construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior

value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves

customers in approximately 100 countries and had 2015 revenues of approximately

$9.6 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and

employs approximately 15,000 people around the world. For more information,

visit www.eastman.com.





Contacts:



Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington

423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com



Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com









