Agfa-Gevaert : Press release

Mortsel, Belgium - December 1, 2016 - 10.30 p.m. CET





Reference is made to the press releases issued on October 28 and November

8, 2016.



As communicated previously, Agfa-Gevaert NV ("Agfa") was approached by

CompuGroup Medical SE ("CompuGroup"), who had indicated an interest in a

potential acquisition of all of the issued shares of Agfa by way of a voluntary

conditional public takeover offer.



Taking into account the interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders,

the Board of Directors of Agfa decided on November 8 to engage into a non-

exclusive discussion with CompuGroup and wants to provide an update to the

market and investors.



Agfa and CompuGroup have reached an understanding today to not further pursue

the discussions about the contemplated public takeover bid.



About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range

of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the

printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial

applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.





Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com



Johan Jacobs

Corporate Press Relations Manager

tel. ++32 0 3 444 8015

e-mail: johan.jacobs(at)agfa.com







