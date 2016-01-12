Agfa-Gevaert : Press release

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mortsel, Belgium - December 1, 2016 - 10.30 p.m. CET
Reference is made to the press releases issued on October 28 and November
8, 2016.
As communicated previously, Agfa-Gevaert NV ("Agfa") was approached by
CompuGroup Medical SE ("CompuGroup"), who had indicated an interest in a
potential acquisition of all of the issued shares of Agfa by way of a voluntary
conditional public takeover offer.
Taking into account the interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders,
the Board of Directors of Agfa decided on November 8 to engage into a non-
exclusive discussion with CompuGroup and wants to provide an update to the
market and investors.
Agfa and CompuGroup have reached an understanding today to not further pursue
the discussions about the contemplated public takeover bid.
(End of message)
About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range
of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the
printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial
applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.
Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com
Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
tel. ++32 0 3 444 8015
e-mail: johan.jacobs(at)agfa.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Agfa-Gevaert via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.agfa.com
Date: 12/01/2016 - 22:30
Language: English
News-ID 510485
Character count: 2086
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Agfa-Gevaert
Stadt: Mortsel
Number of hits: 50
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.581
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|259
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.