Basel, Switzerland, December 02, 2016 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)
announced today the expansion of its ongoing oncology drug candidate BAL101553
clinical phase 1/2a oral formulation study. The first patient has been dosed in
an additional arm containing adult patients with recurrent or progressive
glioblastoma (brain cancer) after prior radiotherapy with or without
chemotherapy.
Prof. Achim Kaufhold, Basilea's Chief Medical Officer, commented: "We are
excited to explore BAL101553 in a separate glioblastoma study arm to our ongoing
phase 1/2a clinical study. Glioblastoma is a cancer indication associated with
high medical need. There are limited treatment options for glioblastoma patients
due in part to the challenge of getting medication into the brain through the
blood brain barrier. BAL101553 has been shown to enter the brain and has
demonstrated anticancer activity with oral dosing in various preclinical models
of glioblastoma, including models refractory to or with reduced sensitivity to
standard therapies."
In addition to the activity in glioblastoma tumor lines, BAL101553 was shown to
have potent anticancer activity against glioblastoma stem-like cells in a pre-
clinical model as reported in a recent publication co-authored by Basilea and
the research group of Prof. Diane Braguer of Aix-Marseille University, France.
Tumor stem-like cells contribute to glioblastoma regrowth as well as brain
invasion, a phenomenon which also occurs in the pre-clinical model used. The
publication further reported the observation that BAL101553 promoted the loss of
stem-cell properties. These published data further support the potential of
BAL101553 to target glioblastoma, a tumor often associated with poor prognosis
for patients.(1)
Glioblastoma is the most common primary brain tumor and one of the most lethal
types of cancer. The incidence of glioblastoma is approximately 3 patients per
100,000 in the United States.(2) Median survival of about 15 months from
diagnosis has been reported for adult glioblastoma patients receiving standard-
of-care treatment,(3) with a 5-year survival rate of 5%.(2)
The ongoing phase 1/2a study includes patients with advanced or recurrent solid
tumors who have failed standard therapy or for whom no effective standard
therapy was available. Phase 1 dose escalation to determine the maximum
tolerated dose (MTD) of daily oral dosing is currently ongoing. A subsequent
phase 2a extension of the study is planned to further evaluate the safety,
tolerability and the pharmacokinetic profile of oral BAL101553 at the MTD, and
to assess its anti-tumor activity. Furthermore, biomarkers are assessed in both
the phase 1 and phase 2a parts of the study to determine their utility in
identifying patients who are most likely to respond to treatment, including
biomarkers with potential relevance to glioblastoma.
About BAL101553
Basilea's small molecule oncology drug candidate BAL101553 (the prodrug of
BAL27862)(4) is being developed as a potential therapy for diverse cancers.
BAL101553 is currently undergoing clinical phase 1/2a evaluation (oral and
continuous infusion) in patients with advanced solid tumors. In preclinical
studies, the drug candidate demonstrated in-vitro and in-vivo activity against
diverse treatment-resistant cancer models, including tumors refractory to
conventional approved therapeutics and radiotherapy.(5, 6, 7) BAL101553
efficiently distributes to the brain, with anticancer activity in glioblastoma
(brain cancer) models.(1, 8, 9) The active moiety BAL27862 binds the colchicine
site of tubulin with distinct effects on microtubule organization,(10) resulting
in the formation of the "spindle assembly checkpoint" which promotes tumor cell
death.(11)
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company developing products
that address increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options
in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer.
The company uses the integrated research, development and commercial operations
of its subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. to discover, develop
and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs
of patients with serious and potentially life-threatening conditions. Basilea
Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX
Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's
website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking
statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance
or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this
communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-
looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
+-------------------------------------------------------+
| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD |
| Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations |
| +41 61 606 1102 |
| media_relations(at)basilea.com |
| investor_relations(at)basilea.com |
+-------------------------------------------------------+
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
Linking-Tips:
