Successful launch of BB Healthcare Trust plc on the London Stock Exchange - initial issue volume GBP 150 million

Bellevue Group AG /

Successful launch of BB Healthcare Trust plc on the London Stock Exchange -

initial issue volume GBP 150 million

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The launch of the investment company BB Healthcare Trust plc on the London Stock

Exchange, first announced at the end of October, has now been successfully

completed. GBP 150 million was raised in an initial offering by means of a share

issuance program. The shares will be traded on the premium segment of the London

Stock Exchange beginning December 2, 2016 (ISIN: GB00BZCNLL95, Bloomberg ticker:

BBH LN).



BB Healthcare Trust's designated portfolio manager is Bellevue Asset Management

AG, the same company that has successfully managed BB Biotech AG for over 20

years. This IPO cements Bellevue's position as one of the premier investors in

the healthcare space. The investment specialist's assets under management in the

healthcare sector alone amount to more than CHF 4 billion, spread across various

investment instruments. Daniel Koller, the Head of Portfolio Management of BB

Biotech AG, and Paul Major are responsible for managing the new investment

company's portfolio.



Market presence in the UK strengthened



The successful listing of BB Healthcare Trust plc is only the third such

transaction on the London Stock Exchange year to date. "After establishing a

strong foothold for BB Biotech AG in Great Britain, we are now intensifying our

presence in this key market with the listing of BB Healthcare Trust plc. BB

Healthcare Trust plc's investment strategy and positioning attracted

considerable interest from all client segments - institutionals, intermediaries

and retail investors, and not only in Great Britain but also abroad. We are very



pleased with this share placement," remarks André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue Asset

Management.



Professor Justin Stebbing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BB Healthcare

Trust plc, adds: "Bellevue has earned the respect of the industry for the

performance it has generated with BB Biotech. This new investment trust will

give investors access to these same skills, but across the wider global

healthcare market."



High-conviction investment portfolio, no benchmark constraints



The Management Team headed by Daniel Koller and Paul Major can invest in all

segments of the healthcare industry across all geographies and every market-cap

range. "With this product, our extensive experience and profound knowledge can

be deployed beyond the boundaries of the biotech sector," says Daniel Koller. BB

Healthcare Trust will have a high-conviction portfolio consisting of no more

than 35 positions. Stock selection will not be restricted by benchmark

definitions.



Regular dividend payout targeted



BB Healthcare Trust plc is unlike other listed investment companies in Great

Britain: A dividend of 3.5 pence per share is targeted in its first year of

business, generated primarily from its assets under management. In the following

years BB Healthcare Trust plc will target an annual dividend yield of 3.5% based

on the company's Net Asset Value.



Further details and information for investors can be found in the issue

prospectus and at www.bbhealthcaretrust.com.







Contact:



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland,

+41 44 267 67 00

André Rüegg, aru(at)bellevue.ch



b-public AG, Pfingstweidstrasse 6, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland, +41 79 423 22 28

Thomas Egger, teg(at)b-public.ch





Bellevue Group

Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique listed on the SIX

Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the company and its approximately 110

employees are specialists in the fields of Asset Management, Brokerage and

Corporate Finance. Bellevue Group includes the two subsidiaries Bellevue Asset

Management and Bank am Bellevue. Bellevue Asset Management is focused on

selected active equity, bond, multi asset and ETF strategies. The bank boasts

superb knowledge of the Swiss stock and bond market and offers independent

research opinions and recommendations as well as viable solutions for capital

market transactions.



Press Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/137269/R/2061195/772883.pdf







Source: Bellevue Group AG via GlobeNewswire















