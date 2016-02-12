Successful launch of BB Healthcare Trust plc on the London Stock Exchange

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
The launch of the investment company BB Healthcare Trust plc on the London Stock
Exchange, first announced at the end of October, has now been successfully
completed. GBP 150 million was raised in an initial offering by means of a share
issuance program. The shares will be traded on the premium segment of the London
Stock Exchange beginning December 2, 2016 (ISIN: GB00BZCNLL95, Bloomberg ticker:
BBH LN).
BB Healthcare Trust's designated portfolio manager is Bellevue Asset Management
AG, the same company that has successfully managed BB Biotech AG for over 20
years. This IPO cements Bellevue's position as one of the premier investors in
the healthcare space. The investment specialist's assets under management in the
healthcare sector alone amount to more than CHF 4 billion, spread across various
investment instruments. Daniel Koller, the Head of Portfolio Management of BB
Biotech AG, and Paul Major are responsible for managing the new investment
company's portfolio.
Market presence in the UK strengthened
The successful listing of BB Healthcare Trust plc is only the third such
transaction on the London Stock Exchange year to date. "After establishing a
strong foothold for BB Biotech AG in Great Britain, we are now intensifying our
presence in this key market with the listing of BB Healthcare Trust plc. BB
Healthcare Trust plc's investment strategy and positioning attracted
considerable interest from all client segments - institutionals, intermediaries
and retail investors, and not only in Great Britain but also abroad. We are very
pleased with this share placement," remarks André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue Asset
Management.
Professor Justin Stebbing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BB Healthcare
Trust plc, adds: "Bellevue has earned the respect of the industry for the
performance it has generated with BB Biotech. This new investment trust will
give investors access to these same skills, but across the wider global
healthcare market."
High-conviction investment portfolio, no benchmark constraints
The Management Team headed by Daniel Koller and Paul Major can invest in all
segments of the healthcare industry across all geographies and every market-cap
range. "With this product, our extensive experience and profound knowledge can
be deployed beyond the boundaries of the biotech sector," says Daniel Koller. BB
Healthcare Trust will have a high-conviction portfolio consisting of no more
than 35 positions. Stock selection will not be restricted by benchmark
definitions.
Regular dividend payout targeted
BB Healthcare Trust plc is unlike other listed investment companies in Great
Britain: A dividend of 3.5 pence per share is targeted in its first year of
business, generated primarily from its assets under management. In the following
years BB Healthcare Trust plc will target an annual dividend yield of 3.5% based
on the company's Net Asset Value.
Further details and information for investors can be found in the issue
prospectus and at www.bbhealthcaretrust.com.
Contact:
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland,
+41 44 267 67 00
André Rüegg, aru(at)bellevue.ch
b-public AG, Pfingstweidstrasse 6, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland, +41 79 423 22 28
Thomas Egger, teg(at)b-public.ch
Disclaimer
The information contained in this document has been prepared by Bellevue Asset
Management AG ("Bellevue"). The information contained herein is for discussion
purposes only and investors should only subscribe for ordinary shares on the
basis of information contained in any prospectus to be published by BB
Healthcare Trust plc (the "Company") in due course in connection with the
admission of the Company's ordinary shares to the Official List and to trading
on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. The
information in this document has not been fully verified and is subject to
material revision and further amendment without notice.
This document has not been approved by an authorised person in accordance with
section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As such this document
is being made available only to and is directed at: (a) certain qualified
persons outside the United Kingdom; (b) persons having professional experience
in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or
(c) high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations and
partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article 49(2) (A)
to (C) of the Order, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be
communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant
persons"). Any failure to comply with these restrictions constitutes a violation
of the laws of the United Kingdom. The distribution of this document in or to
persons subject to other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into
whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and
observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions
may constitute a violation of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction.
Neither this document nor its contents may be distributed, published or
reproduced, in whole or in part, by you or any other person for any purpose. In
particular, neither this presentation nor any copy of it may be: (i) subject to
certain exceptions (a) taken or transmitted into the United States of America,
its territories and possessions, any state of the United States or the District
of Columbia (the "US"); or (b) distributed, directly or indirectly, in the US or
to any US person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act
1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"); (ii) subject to certain exceptions,
taken or transmitted into Canada, Australia or the Republic of South Africa or
to any resident thereof; or (iii) taken or transmitted into or distributed in
Japan or to any resident thereof. This document may be distributed in the US
only to those persons that are both "accredited investors" (within the meaning
of Regulation D under the Securities Act) and "qualified purchasers" (as defined
in Section 2(a)(51)) of the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.
This document does not constitute or form any part of, and should not be
construed as, an offer or invitation or other solicitation or recommendation to
purchase or subscribe for any securities. No reliance may be placed for any
purpose whatsoever on the information, representations or opinions contained in
this document, and no liability is accepted for any such information,
representations or opinions. This document does not constitute either advice or
a recommendation regarding any securities. Any person who is in any doubt about
the subject matter of this document should consult a duly authorised person.
None of the Company, Bellevue, Peel Hunt LLP or any other person makes any
guarantee, representation or warranty, express or implied as to the accuracy,
completeness or fairness of the information and opinions contained in this
document, and none of the Company, Bellevue, Peel Hunt LLP or any other person
accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever
arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in
connection therewith.
In preparing this document, Bellevue has relied upon and assumed, without
independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information
available from public sources or which was otherwise reviewed by Bellevue. The
information presented in this document may be based upon the subjective views of
Bellevue or upon third party sources subjectively selected by Bellevue. Bellevue
believes that such third party sources are reliable, however, no assurances can
be made in this regard.
Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under
the Securities Act or registered or qualified under any applicable statutes of
any state or other jurisdiction of the US, and may not be offered, sold,
distributed or transferred, directly or indirectly, in the US, except pursuant
to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration
requirements of the Securities Act. No public offer of securities of the Company
is being made in the US.
By accepting this document or by attending any presentation to which this
document relates you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken
that: (i) you are a relevant person and, if in the US or a US person, and an
"accredited investor" and a "qualified purchaser"; (ii) you have read and agree
to comply with the contents of this notice; and (iii) you will treat and
safeguard as strictly private and confidential all the information contained
herein and take all reasonable steps to preserve such confidentiality.
Bellevue Group
Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique listed on the SIX
Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the company and its approximately 110
employees are specialists in the fields of Asset Management, Brokerage and
Corporate Finance. Bellevue Group includes the two subsidiaries Bellevue Asset
Management and Bank am Bellevue. Bellevue Asset Management is focused on
selected active equity, bond, multi asset and ETF strategies. The bank boasts
superb knowledge of the Swiss stock and bond market and offers independent
research opinions and recommendations as well as viable solutions for capital
market transactions.
