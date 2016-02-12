Growing Advancements in Interactive Residential Security Market will see an Increase in Sales up to 2021

Study provides a brief overview on the residential security market and its sales. report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2011-2021.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 2, 2016: Market Research Hub has recently released a new report to its vast portfolio titled Global Interactive Residential Security Sales Market Report 2016. The study provides a brief overview on the residential security market and its sales. Some of the key regions covered in the report are U.S., Europe, China and Japan. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2011-2021.



Request for Free Sample: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=881229



Interactive residential security solutions provide 24-hour security against crime and hazards such as gas leaks and fires. They enable continuous monitoring and quick emergency response times. These solutions are accessible from remote locations through electronic devices such as smartphone, tablets and laptops. To provide better security, interactive services have been included by the key players. Some of the most popular services include the ability to remotely arm and disarm doors via smartphone applications such as video surveillance and locks, lighting and thermostat controls.



Alarm companies who began their business with old intrusion detection are now continuing to deliver interactive services to provide successful and advance home security solutions worldwide. Another factor such as wireless camera for home security redefined the meaning of security and protection with the integration of video analytics and facilitates with advanced features for a more robust, interactive and comprehensive mini-security system.



Further, the report also provides details of segmentation of the market. It is segmented on the basis of types and applications. The report splits globally into several key regions along with its production, sales, consumption, market share and the growth rate from the given forecast of 2011-2021. On the basis of its type, Interactive Residential Security market can be split into-





Energy management and climate control systems

PERS

Healthcare systems

Security and access control systems

Lighting control systems



The report further describes that, due to rise in the aging population in the United States and increase in theft and burglary in residences, the demand for interactive residential security market such as energy management and PERS has enlarged & also boosted the sales of security products.



The report also provide details of the leading players in the global market along with companys basic information, product type, manufacturing base and competitors. Some of the key players are mentioned below:



ADT

AT & T

CenturyLink

Honeywell International

Interlogix

Protect America



Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-interactive-residential-security-sales-market-report-2016-report.html



Other prominent vendors are- Amdocs, Arrayent, CentraLite Systems, Ecobee, Electrolux Home Products, IBM, Intel-GE Care Innovations, LG Electronics U.S.A., Siemens

Industry, Somfy Systems, Tendril Networks, Whirlpool and others.



The report concludes with the analysis of market effect factors, upstream raw material & equipment as well as downstream demand analysis of the market.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/global-interactive-residential-security-sales-market.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com

Date: 12/02/2016 - 08:32

Language: English

News-ID 510488

Character count: 3649

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Sudip Saha

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12.02.2016



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease