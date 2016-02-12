IWS Interview on Bloomberg TV



VANCOUVER, B.C., December 1, 2016 - International Wastewater Systems Inc. (IWS or the Company) (CSE: IWS) (FRANKFURT: IWI) (OTC: INTWF) is pleased to announce that IWS Founder and CEO Mr. Lynn Mueller will be interviewed on Bloomberg TV Canada (Bloomberg) on December 6th, 2016.



The interview with Mr. Mueller will be featured on the Bloomberg North show, for a special edition of the program focusing on innovative clean technology companies that are reshaping the way we live our lives. The show is hosted by Bloomberg contributor Anthony Lacavera who is the founder of Globalive Capital and a regular Bloomberg commentator on innovation, technology and investing.



The interview will focus on IWSs innovative sewage heat recovery systems and the Companys rapid growth from a Canadian-based business to a world leader with operations and clients across the globe.



The show will air on Bloomberg TV Canada at 6.00pm EST on Tuesday December 6th, 2016. Bloomberg TV Canada reaches nearly 7 million Canadian households, and through its partners can reach up to 350 million+ households and businesses worldwide.



About International Wastewater Systems Inc.



International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: IWS), the United States (OTC:INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWI).





