A comparison between Airwheel R series and E series smart e bikes

Airwheel, a giant in worlds electric self-balancing scooters industry, is well qualified to manage all kinds of electric vehicles.

(firmenpresse) - Previously, the frequently mentioned vehicles for Airwheel are electric scooters, skateboards or intelligent helmets. But here we will pay attention to its electric bicycles. Firstly Airwheel rolls out E6 and E3 intelligent e bikes which are both collapsible without chain. They appear with peculiar shape and special designed folding ways. Later than that, Airwheel unveils its electric assist bike R5 which has the chain structure just like traditional bikes. Although R5, E6 and E3 are all electric bikes, they have some different places. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802051876598362112



To begin with, the new arrival R5 Smart E Bike is superior to any other similar products since users can have three ride styles: man-powered, power and power-assisted styles. Under the power-assisted styles, there are totally eleven levels of gear for users to choose. Of course, it can be also a tool for keeping fitness under the pure man powered mode. This is the uniqueness that is different from E series. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802048954233851904



As for the sameness between R series and E series, they share the folding feature, modular battery with USB interface and small size etc. All of them can be used with the combination of public transporting vehicles like bus, subway or private cars. Here is a gentle reminder that youd better ride R5 electric power bicycle when you plan to have a long distance journey.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Now lets go back to E series folding e bikes. The first impression for E6 and E3 must be the prominent figures, E6 shows like an X and E3 shows like a double O. Particularly worth mentioning is the packing of E3 backpack electric bike. Two wheels will be dropped down to the double O so that E3 can be taken in a backpack. Both E6 and E3 saves parking space and is portable to carry.



In the final analysis, its a matter of preference.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 08:44

Language: English

News-ID 510493

Character count: 2412

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Finanzinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease