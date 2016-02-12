City Becomes Relaxing and Green Because of Airwheel R5 Smart Citizen Electric Bike

City is faced with many problems, such as air pollution, noise pollution, crowded traffic or high living cost and so on.

(firmenpresse) - Every year, there are thousands and thousands of people flooding into big city. Truly, big city offers much more job opportunities and higher life quality. However, it also has many problems, such as air pollution, noise pollution or congested traffic and so on. Those problems are related to each other. For example, too many private cars cause traffic jam and various pollutions. If people change their travel transport, city will change a lot. Airwheel R5 citizen E-bike is a great transport that will make city relaxing and green. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802048954233851904



Airwheel R5 electric moped bike is never an ordinary bike. It is powered by lithium-ion battery. People can adjust the riding mode to electric mode and ride Airwheel R5 electric moped bike without effort. If they want to strengthen body, the exercising mode is quite suitable for them. Under this mode, it is similar to mountain bike and riding Becomes an aerobic exercise. What if people want to borrow some power from battery? There is a semi-electric mode. It has 12 gears, which is ranging from 0 to 11. The bigger the gear is, the stronger power will be gained. Therefore, it can be both travel transport and exercise equipment for people. In addition, whatever mode people choose, it won't discharge any exhaust into the air. Meanwhile, it also won't generate noise in the course riding. Widely applying it is helpful to reduce the air and noise pollution in big city.



Generally speaking, Airwheel R5 Smart E Bike can be applied to people from all walks of life. On workdays, it is an excellent commute transport. After work, it is a convenient transport for covering daily travels. In leisure time, it is also a perfect tool for exercising and trip. When people don need it, they can fold it and put anywhere in the house. Gradually, the life quality in big city will be largely improved.





