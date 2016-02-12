Software AG Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company Zementis in the US

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning software extends Software AG's Internet of Things technology leadership

(PresseBox) - 12.2016 - Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that it has acquired Zementis, Inc. with headquarters in San Diego, California. Zementis Inc. provides software for "Deep Learning", a key capability in machine learning and data science, and a fundamental technology driving "artificial intelligence" (AI) development. Software AG sees the current machine learning and AI advances as the basis for the next generation of Internet of Things applications such as self-driving cars, personal digital assistants, medical diagnosis, predictive maintenance and robotics.

Software AG has already embedded Zementis' ADAPA (Adaptive Decision and Predictive Analytics) into its Digital Business Platform to offer enterprises comprehensive insights for real time business analytics. The combination of Software AG's real-time streaming analytics and ADAPA predictive analytics delivers precise business and technical insights into customer behavior, market dynamics, security risks and sensor information from the Internet of Things (IoT).

"The impact of the Internet of Things on industry, business and society will dwarf anything we have experienced through technology so far", said Software AG Chief Executive Officer, Karl-Heinz Streibich. "This is now widely acknowledged by industry, as is the unique business insights that can be provided by combining predictive analytics, machine learning and streaming analytics. This combination has played a major role in the recent strategic IoT partnerships Software AG has established."

Software AG has made multiple Internet of Things (or Industry 4.0) announcements in recent months including strategic alliances as Bosch, Dell or Cumulocity based on integrating digital sensors and predicting maintenance requirements. These capabilities will now be enhanced through automated decisions based on machine learning for manufacturing, logistics, or any data heavy use case.

Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence are the key technologies for building smarter, nextgeneration IoT applications and are key competitive capabilities for innovative organizations. To accelerate time-to-insight, Zementis has focused on the rapid operational deployment of predictive models - from basic statistical algorithms to complex predictive models and deep learning capabilities - for mission-critical applications such as risk scoring, fraud detection and predictive maintenance.



"Zementis was founded with the vision of delivering true interoperability for Artificial Intelligence, allowing machine learning and predictive models to rapidly move from development to deployment, allowing data-centric organizations and enterprises to easily incorporate AI into their routine operations", said Dr. Michael Zeller, CEO of Zementis. "Software AG's open standards strategy empowers clients to manage heterogeneous IT architectures, and perfectly complements the vendor-neutral AI capabilities that our solutions deliver."

About Zementis, Inc.

The company was founded on the principle that data science teams and IT departments can collaborate seamlessly and efficiently, allowing predictive models to rapidly move from development to deployment, so that businesses and other data-centric organizations can easily incorporate predictive analytics and machine learning into their routine operations. Agile deployment of predictive solutions is the cornerstone of the Zementis philosophy.

Core solutions include ADAPA®, a decision engine for predictive analytics, and UPPI?, a universal plug-in utility for industryleading analytics and data warehouse platforms. Zementis customers can deploy these solutions on premise or on the cloud, with access via an intuitive Web-based console, via one of multiple industry-leading analytics platforms or as a simplified Hadoop interface.

More information: www.zementis.com



The digital transformation is changing enterprise IT landscapes from inflexible application silos to modern software platform-driven IT architectures which deliver the openness, speed and agility needed to enable the digital real-time enterprise.

Software AG offers the first end-to-end Digital Business Platform, based on open standards, with integration, process management, in-memory data, adaptive application development, real-time analytics and enterprise architecture management as core building blocks. The modular platform allows users to develop the next generation of application systems to build their digital future, today.

With over 45 years of customer-centric innovation, Software AG is ranked as a leader in many innovative and digital technology categories. Software AG has more than 4,300 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of ?873 million in 2015.

Learn more at www.softwareag.com.





Company information / Profile:

The digital transformation is changing enterprise IT landscapes from inflexible application silos to modern software platform-driven IT architectures which deliver the openness, speed and agility needed to enable the digital real-time enterprise.

Software AG offers the first end-to-end Digital Business Platform, based on open standards, with integration, process management, in-memory data, adaptive application development, real-time analytics and enterprise architecture management as core building blocks. The modular platform allows users to develop the next generation of application systems to build their digital future, today.

With over 45 years of customer-centric innovation, Software AG is ranked as a leader in many innovative and digital technology categories. Software AG has more than 4,300 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of ?873 million in 2015.

Learn more at www.softwareag.com.





PressRelease by

Software AG - EN

Date: 12/02/2016 - 10:10

Language: English

News-ID 510500

Character count: 5159

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Software AG - EN

Stadt: Darmstadt





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease