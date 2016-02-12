TraceParts throws down the challenge to the design and engineering community with its mystery competition

(PresseBox) - For the end-of-year celebrations, TraceParts ? one of the world?s leading providers of 3D digital content ? and Item ? the pioneer in building kit systems for industrial applications, are teaming up to organise a competition entitled #TracePartsMysteryWord, which will run until 19 December.

The #TracePartsMysteryWord game is accessible via TraceParts? Facebook page. Primarily aimed at the design and engineering community, the competition offers the winner the chance to choose their prize from the following two possibilities: a Sony SmartWatch 3 or an Apple Watch Sport. A prize draw will take place at the end of the competition and the name of the lucky winner will be revealed on 21 December 2016 via the social networks and the traceparts.com website.

To play the #TracePartsMysteryWord game, you simply have to find the mystery word and enter your answer on the Traceparts Facebook page. Over the course of the competition, several clues will be left to help participants in their quest.

Visit the TraceParts Facebook page now and see if you can find the word mystery!

About Item

item is the pioneer in building kit systems for industrial applications and a global market leader. It has been designing and marketing construction solutions for machinery, fixtures and plants since 1976. Today, the item product portfolio comprises more than 3,000 high-quality components designed for use in machine bases, work benches, automation solutions and lean production applications.

Because item designs all its products in-house, you can rest assured that every component carrying the item name is an original. With branches, sales partners and a comprehensive network of service centres in 35 countries worldwide, item can offer users continuous support and rapid product availability precisely where it is needed.





TraceParts is one of the world's leading providers of 3D digital content for engineering. As part of the Trace Group founded in 1989, the company provides powerful web-based solutions, such as CAD part libraries, electronic catalogs and product configurators. TraceParts also provides digital marketing services to help part manufacturers, software publishers and computer hardware vendors promote their products and services and generate high-quality B2B sales leads.

The TracePartsOnline.net portal is available free-of-charge to millions of CAD users worldwide. It provides access to hundreds of supplier catalogs and more than 100 million CAD models and product data-sheets that are suited to design, purchasing, manufacturing and maintenance processes.





