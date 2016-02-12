Global Market Analysis of Air Freshener Reveals the Growth to Remain Sustained during Forecast 2011-2021

Global Air Freshener Industry Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world's major regional market conditions of the Air Freshener industry, focusing on the main regions North America, Europe and Asia.

Air Freshener Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 2, 2016: A latest report has been added to the Market Research Hubs database titled Global Air Freshener Industry 2016, Trends and Forecast Report. It is a professional and in-depth research report on the world's regional market conditions of the air freshener industry, focusing on the main areas such as North America, Europe and Asia. The key countries covered in the report are- United States, Germany, Japan and China. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It also provides market projections with extensive forecast for the coming years.



The report begins with the introduction to the air fresheners industry along with its product development, import/export, market competitors, classifications and application analysis. It is well known that, air freshener or room freshener is an aerosol spray i.e. used in homes, offices or any other commercial environments to emit fragrance, get rid of bad odors and ultimately freshen the air. Air fresheners are largely becoming popular due to their availability in varied fragrances. Natural fragrance fresheners are gaining popularity among the consumers to avoid health related-risks. Moreover, changing tendency of consumers to spend more amount of time and funds in creating an ideal atmosphere at home is also contributing to the growth of air fresheners industry.



According to the study, growing importance of air care and increasing concerns over indoor air quality have generated a high demand for air fresheners worldwide. This demand is further fueled by the rapidly increasing car sales and rising number of pet ownerships globally. Consumers willingness to use premium air fresheners is also boosting the growth of the market. Geographically, Europe is the largest regional market for air freshener products and is expected to continue its supremacy during the given forecast period of 2011-2021. Also, due to the growth in disposable incomes and high living standards, Europe and U.S. both account for the highest share in the global air fresheners market.





In the later part, the report explores the major industry players in detail. In this section, the report delivers information on the company profile, product specifications, production value, capacity and market shares for every individual company. Some of the major players in the global air freshener market are- Procter & Gamble Co., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Inc., Car-Freshener Corporation, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Kobayashi Pharmacetical Co. Ltd., Godrej Household Products Ltd and others.



In the end, the report introduces new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.





