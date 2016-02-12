TrapX Security Recognized by Best in Biz Awards for Second Consecutive Year

TrapX DeceptionGrid named a 2016 Enterprise Software Product of the Year

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- , a global leader in advanced cybersecurity defense, today announced the TrapX DeceptionGrid has been selected as an Enterprise Software Product of the Year by the Best in Biz Awards for a second consecutive year.

TrapX DeceptionGrid deceives and captures advanced attackers by luring them in with a decoy (trap). It then analyzes attackers while they are contained within the trap's environment. Traps imitate a variety of systems, including endpoints, servers, medical devices, SCADA components, Point-of-Sale systems and SWIFT financial assets. DeceptionGrid has been integrated into the respected product ecosystems of industry partners such as Intel Security, Cisco and Palo Alto Networks.

"If companies are going to stand out from the crowd and remain competitive in future years, innovation is key. The market is tough, and there is no guarantee that today's dominant players will remain so -- unless time and effort are concentrated on research and development," said Charlie Osborne, ZDNet, one of Best in Biz Awards' judges this year. "This year's entries in Best in Biz Awards highlighted not only innovative business practices but the emergence of next-generation technologies which will keep companies current and relevant."

Winners of Best in Biz Awards 2016 were determined based on scores from an independent panel of 50 judges from widely known newspapers, business, consumer and technology publications, TV outlets and analyst firms.

"The ever-evolving threat landscape is revealing the fact that clever attackers are easily able to circumvent traditional perimeter and endpoint security solutions," said Greg Enriquez, CEO of TrapX Security. "What differentiates TrapX is our ability to step in where others fall short. We do that by protecting the internal infrastructure from sophisticated attackers that have breached the perimeter, thus protecting critical assets and allowing organizations to detect, deceive and rapidly defeat these attackers and malicious insiders before valuable data can be compromised or stolen."

TrapX Security and DeceptionGrid are trademarks of TrapX Security, Inc.

Now in its sixth year, Best in Biz Awards recognizes companies for their business success as judged by established members of the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are currently conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 60 categories, including company, team, executive, product and PR and media. Entries for Best in Biz Awards 2017 International are currently being accepted until the final deadline on April 28, 2017. For more information, visit: .

TrapX Security is a leader in deception based cyber security defense. Our solutions rapidly detect, analyze, and defend against zero day and advanced attacks in real time. DeceptionGrid provides automated, highly accurate insight into malware and malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defense. We create a proactive security posture, fundamentally changing the economics of cyber defense by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers around the world in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at .

