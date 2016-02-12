Tikkurila celebrates the 100-year-old Finland with a color card covering the whole country

Tikkurila celebrates the 100-year-old Finland with a color card covering the

whole country



Next year will be the centenary of Finland's independence. Tikkurila is one of

the official partners of the Finland 100 centenary. To celebrate the year,

Tikkurila has looked into the favorite colors of Finnish homes and will compile

them into a color card covering the whole of Finland. Tikkurila also invites the

Finnish people to participate in the creation of this color collection.



The official theme of the Finland 100 centenary year is "Together". This will

also be reflected in Tikkurila's campaign. Colors will also be one of

Tikkurila's Finland 100 campaign themes. Tikkurila will reveal the favorite

colors of Finnish houses in its brochure "Suomalaisten talojen värit" (Finnish

House Colors), which will be released in the spring of 2017. Have the all-time

Finnish favorites, yellow and red, stood the test of time, or is the Finnish

landscape now colored with more modern shades?



Thanks to its 150-year history and position as a pioneer of colors and tinting,

Tikkurila has amassed plenty of tried and tested knowledge on this issue. "Our

long history and technology provide us with comprehensive insights into the

favorite colors of the Finnish people across the decades. Since colors always

involve a human aspect, we do not want to stick to data alone. Instead, we want

to continue the story of the color card by sharing the personal experiences of

ordinary people," says Marketing Manager Sari Kallio from Tikkurila Finland. "We

will divide the country into several geographic regions to illustrate regional

differences. We aim to collect a number of photographs of houses in each area,

to provide a unique reference bank for everyone in Finland."





The consumer campaign around the Finnish color card will take place in spring

and summer 2017. Furthermore, Tikkurila will introduce Finland 100 products for

both exterior and interior painting.



Art for as many as possible



To further celebrate the centenary, Tikkurila will donate murals to several

locations in order to decorate and liven up the everyday environments of Finnish

people. The murals will be designed and painted in various places around the

country by Finnish artists. The murals will be painted in the summer and fall of

2017.





Further information:



Tikkurila Oyj, BU Finland, Marketing Manager Sari Kallio, tel. +358 40 7620601,

sari.kallio(at)tikkurila.com





Images: Tikkurila_Suomi_100





http://suomifinland100.fi/?lang=en







Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region

and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 16 countries. Our high-

quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience

in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.



www.tikkurilagroup.com







