(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Tikkurila Oyj
Press Release
December 2, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. (CET+1)
Tikkurila celebrates the 100-year-old Finland with a color card covering the
whole country
Next year will be the centenary of Finland's independence. Tikkurila is one of
the official partners of the Finland 100 centenary. To celebrate the year,
Tikkurila has looked into the favorite colors of Finnish homes and will compile
them into a color card covering the whole of Finland. Tikkurila also invites the
Finnish people to participate in the creation of this color collection.
The official theme of the Finland 100 centenary year is "Together". This will
also be reflected in Tikkurila's campaign. Colors will also be one of
Tikkurila's Finland 100 campaign themes. Tikkurila will reveal the favorite
colors of Finnish houses in its brochure "Suomalaisten talojen värit" (Finnish
House Colors), which will be released in the spring of 2017. Have the all-time
Finnish favorites, yellow and red, stood the test of time, or is the Finnish
landscape now colored with more modern shades?
Thanks to its 150-year history and position as a pioneer of colors and tinting,
Tikkurila has amassed plenty of tried and tested knowledge on this issue. "Our
long history and technology provide us with comprehensive insights into the
favorite colors of the Finnish people across the decades. Since colors always
involve a human aspect, we do not want to stick to data alone. Instead, we want
to continue the story of the color card by sharing the personal experiences of
ordinary people," says Marketing Manager Sari Kallio from Tikkurila Finland. "We
will divide the country into several geographic regions to illustrate regional
differences. We aim to collect a number of photographs of houses in each area,
to provide a unique reference bank for everyone in Finland."
The consumer campaign around the Finnish color card will take place in spring
and summer 2017. Furthermore, Tikkurila will introduce Finland 100 products for
both exterior and interior painting.
Art for as many as possible
To further celebrate the centenary, Tikkurila will donate murals to several
locations in order to decorate and liven up the everyday environments of Finnish
people. The murals will be designed and painted in various places around the
country by Finnish artists. The murals will be painted in the summer and fall of
2017.
Further information:
Tikkurila Oyj, BU Finland, Marketing Manager Sari Kallio, tel. +358 40 7620601,
sari.kallio(at)tikkurila.com
Images: Tikkurila_Suomi_100
http://suomifinland100.fi/?lang=en
Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region
and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 16 countries. Our high-
quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience
in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.
www.tikkurilagroup.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Tikkurila Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/
Date: 12/02/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 510508
Character count: 3688
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Tikkurila Oyj
Stadt: Vantaa
Number of hits: 21
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.586
|Registriert Heute:
|15
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|322
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.