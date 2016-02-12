Ingenico ePayments Reports Record Breaking Online Sales during Black Friday Weekend

Amsterdam,

1 December 2016





Ingenico ePayments Reports Record Breaking Online Sales during Black Friday

Weekend



Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile division of Ingenico Group, today

reported that it processed 29% more payments during this year's Black Friday

weekend compared to the same weekend in 2015. Over the course of the weekend,

starting on Thanksgiving Day (24th November) in the US and finishing on Cyber

Monday (28th November), Ingenico ePayments twice broke its record for most

payments processed in a single day.



The increase in payments was primarily driven by strong growth in Europe, where

the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy all showed strong momentum. By

comparison, the United States saw only minor growth year-on-year. Although still

small in absolute terms, Ingenico ePayments also saw a marked increase in the

number of transactions from Latin America and Asia.



Compared to previous years, online shopping is increasingly spread over the

entire weekend. For many markets, including the UK, Germany, Canada, Spain and

Italy, the two days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday also register among

the busiest online shopping days of the year to date. In the United States,

online shopping is still most popular on Cyber Monday, with Black Friday sales

historically more brick and mortar focused.



Remarkably, for a shopping day that is associated with steep discounts, Average

Transaction Values are actually up compared to other Fridays this year. This is

particularly visible in Germany, where ATV is up as much as 30%, and the US,

with an increase of 21%. The UK, on the other hand, saw a much more modest 2.5%

increase in ATV, but on much larger volumes compared to regular Fridays.





"From our data analysis, we had anticipated a record-breaking weekend, and it

sure didn't disappoint. While Thursday and Friday stood out, it was interesting

to see the spending patterns hold up across the entire weekend and into Cyber

Monday. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are morphing into one, massive online

shopping weekend," said Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, Executive Vice President,

Ingenico ePayments. "People from more countries are spending more money per

purchase across more days - it's clear that online commerce is driving retail

forward this holiday season. We are very proud to have provided the platform

that our merchants count on during peak sales, and look forward to breaking our

new records soon."





These statistics are based on Ingenico ePayments online retail data from

November 2015 to December 2016. They do not capture total country spending for

each individual but are extrapolated from payments processed by Ingenico

ePayments in the aforementioned geographies.





About Ingenico ePayments



Ingenico ePayments is the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group.

We connect merchants and consumers, enabling businesses everywhere to go further

beyond today's boundaries, creating the future of global commerce. As industry

leaders since 1994, our innovative spirit drives us forward across all channels.

We are the trusted partner of over 65,000 small and large merchants who rely on

us to make payments easy and secure for their customers. With advanced data

analytics, fraud management solutions and cross-border commerce expertise, we

help merchants optimize their business and grow into new markets around the

world. For more information, visit https://latin-america.ingenico.com/epayments

