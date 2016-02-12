(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
Amsterdam,
1 December 2016
Ingenico ePayments Reports Record Breaking Online Sales during Black Friday
Weekend
Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile division of Ingenico Group, today
reported that it processed 29% more payments during this year's Black Friday
weekend compared to the same weekend in 2015. Over the course of the weekend,
starting on Thanksgiving Day (24th November) in the US and finishing on Cyber
Monday (28th November), Ingenico ePayments twice broke its record for most
payments processed in a single day.
The increase in payments was primarily driven by strong growth in Europe, where
the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy all showed strong momentum. By
comparison, the United States saw only minor growth year-on-year. Although still
small in absolute terms, Ingenico ePayments also saw a marked increase in the
number of transactions from Latin America and Asia.
Compared to previous years, online shopping is increasingly spread over the
entire weekend. For many markets, including the UK, Germany, Canada, Spain and
Italy, the two days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday also register among
the busiest online shopping days of the year to date. In the United States,
online shopping is still most popular on Cyber Monday, with Black Friday sales
historically more brick and mortar focused.
Remarkably, for a shopping day that is associated with steep discounts, Average
Transaction Values are actually up compared to other Fridays this year. This is
particularly visible in Germany, where ATV is up as much as 30%, and the US,
with an increase of 21%. The UK, on the other hand, saw a much more modest 2.5%
increase in ATV, but on much larger volumes compared to regular Fridays.
"From our data analysis, we had anticipated a record-breaking weekend, and it
sure didn't disappoint. While Thursday and Friday stood out, it was interesting
to see the spending patterns hold up across the entire weekend and into Cyber
Monday. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are morphing into one, massive online
shopping weekend," said Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, Executive Vice President,
Ingenico ePayments. "People from more countries are spending more money per
purchase across more days - it's clear that online commerce is driving retail
forward this holiday season. We are very proud to have provided the platform
that our merchants count on during peak sales, and look forward to breaking our
new records soon."
# # # ENDS # # #
These statistics are based on Ingenico ePayments online retail data from
November 2015 to December 2016. They do not capture total country spending for
each individual but are extrapolated from payments processed by Ingenico
ePayments in the aforementioned geographies.
About Ingenico ePayments
Ingenico ePayments is the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group.
We connect merchants and consumers, enabling businesses everywhere to go further
beyond today's boundaries, creating the future of global commerce. As industry
leaders since 1994, our innovative spirit drives us forward across all channels.
We are the trusted partner of over 65,000 small and large merchants who rely on
us to make payments easy and secure for their customers. With advanced data
analytics, fraud management solutions and cross-border commerce expertise, we
help merchants optimize their business and grow into new markets around the
world. For more information, visit https://latin-america.ingenico.com/epayments
or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter
BF ePayments:
http://hugin.info/143483/R/2061402/773050.pdf
