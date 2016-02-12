Songa Offshore SE : Summons to bondholder meeting and amendments to the Perestroika shareholder loan

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") will today summon a bondholder meeting for
changes to its bond ISIN NO 001062875.3 ("SONG04").
The proposal to the bondholders will include, inter alia, a deferral of the
instalment of NOK 466,500,000 due in May 2018 by 12 months and a reset of the
interest rate to 10.50% for the bond in such deferral period.
The Company has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favor of the
proposed amendments from more than 2/3 of the voting bonds.
In parallel, the Company has agreed with Perestroika AS that the first
instalment of USD 16.7 million of the shareholder loan currently due in June
2018 will be deferred by 18 months and a reset of the interest rate on similar
terms as SONG04 in such deferral period.
2 December 2016
Limassol, Cyprus
For further information, please contact:
Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO (+47 97052533)
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
