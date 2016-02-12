Songa Offshore SE : Summons to bondholder meeting and amendments to the Perestroika shareholder loan

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") will today summon a bondholder meeting for

changes to its bond ISIN NO 001062875.3 ("SONG04").



The proposal to the bondholders will include, inter alia, a deferral of the

instalment of NOK 466,500,000 due in May 2018 by 12 months and a reset of the

interest rate to 10.50% for the bond in such deferral period.







The Company has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favor of the

proposed amendments from more than 2/3 of the voting bonds.







In parallel, the Company has agreed with Perestroika AS that the first

instalment of USD 16.7 million of the shareholder loan currently due in June

2018 will be deferred by 18 months and a reset of the interest rate on similar

terms as SONG04 in such deferral period.





2 December 2016

Limassol, Cyprus





For further information, please contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO (+47 97052533)





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.songaoffshore.no



PressRelease by

Songa Offshore SE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 08:45

Language: English

News-ID 510510

Character count: 1594

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Songa Offshore SE

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease