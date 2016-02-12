       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Songa Offshore SE : Summons to bondholder meeting and amendments to the Perestroika shareholder loan

ID: 510510
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") will today summon a bondholder meeting for
changes to its bond ISIN NO 001062875.3 ("SONG04").

The proposal to the bondholders will include, inter alia, a deferral of the
instalment of NOK 466,500,000 due in May 2018 by 12 months and a reset of the
interest rate to 10.50% for the bond in such deferral period.



The Company has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favor of the
proposed amendments from more than 2/3 of the voting bonds.



In parallel, the Company has agreed with Perestroika AS that the first
instalment of USD 16.7 million of the shareholder loan currently due in June
2018 will be deferred by 18 months and a reset of the interest rate on similar
terms as SONG04 in such deferral period.


2 December 2016
Limassol, Cyprus


For further information, please contact:
Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO (+47 97052533)


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.songaoffshore.no



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/02/2016 - 08:45
Language: English
News-ID 510510
Character count: 1594
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Songa Offshore SE
Stadt: Oslo


Number of hits: 21

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.586
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 16
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 327


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z