New Study Explores Market Pipeline Analysis of Salivary Gland Cancer in H2 2016

Report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Salivary Gland Cancer, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 2, 2016: A latest pipeline review has been provided by Global Direct Markets research store. This analysis has been added to the market intelligence repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report is titled as Salivary Gland Cancer- Pipeline Review, H2 2016, and it offers an overview on the key pipeline products involved in the market for the therapeutics development of Salivary Gland Cancer. The guide also covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics on the basis of complete research & development history, latest news and press releases from company/ university sites.



Initially, report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Salivary Gland Cancer with its overview, stages of developments, molecule type, pipeline products and drug profiles. Salivary gland cancer is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of salivary glands. The salivary glands make saliva and release it into the mouth. Risk factors include with this cancer is age and radiation exposure. Symptoms includes: a lump or swelling on near jaw or neck or mouth, numbness in part of face, difficulty swallowing and trouble opening mouth widely.



Furthermore, it covers emerging therapies for the cancer in active clinical development stages including early and late stage clinical trials. Medical centers throughout the world are researching the causes and treatment of salivary gland cancer. This is a challenging disease to study as it is not common. So, knowledge about treating these cancers with chemotherapy is still evolving. Chemo drugs such as gemcitabine, capecitabine and oxaliplatin are now being tested for clinical trials and may provide more options for people with advanced salivary gland cancer. Other treatments are- Surgery and Radiation therapy.



The research also discussed some of the drug profiles in the report. Drug profiles featured in the report go through periodic review resulting to a severe set of methods to confirm that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. It includes:





Cellular Immunotherapy for Oncology

Entrectinib

LOXO-101

Pembrolizumab

Tipifarnib

TLC-388

Pexidartinib

Regorafenib

Vaccine to Target WT1 for Oncology



The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Salivary Gland Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics developments and enlists all their major and minor projects. Companies mentioned in the report are-



Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ignyta, Inc.

Plexxikon Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.



The guide also helps in identify emerging players in the market with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain modest advantage.





Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

