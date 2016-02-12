MDS Technologies named as Southwests fastest-growing tech company

CHIPPENHAM, December: MDS Technologies, the Chippenham-based enterprise and digital platform service provider, has been named as the Southwests fastest-growing private tech company in The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table.

MDS Technologies logo

The table ranks Britains top 100 private tech (TMT) companies with the fastest-growing sales over the last three years. MDS sales revenue has grown from £1.6m in 2013 to £7m in 2016.



From its headquarters in Chippenham, MDS designs, builds and manages the platforms that underpin high-profile digital and enterprise services, and is one of the top-50 suppliers (out of more than 1200) on the Governments G-Cloud procurement framework.



Over the past 18 months, MDS has seen rapid growth, winning large contracts with customers including a range of central Government departments, local authorities, NHS organisations and large IT service providers.



Karen Young, Managing Director at MDS Technologies, said: We believe this growth is down to our agility as an SME, coupled with our approach of providing customers with truly independent advice and working in partnership with them to create digital and enterprise service platforms that genuinely meet their needs and, importantly, deliver value for money.





