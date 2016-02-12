Reunion Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Haute Mana gold project

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: RGD) ("Reunion") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated December 1, 2016 with Union Miniere de Saul ("UMS"), an arm's length private company. Pursuant to the option agreement Reunion has the right to acquire an 80% interest in the Haute Mana gold project in French Guiana, South America by completing a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the project within a period of five years (the "Option Period").

Haute Mana Gold Project

The Haute Mana gold project consists of eight mining concessions (the "Concessions") covering an area of 121.5 km2 in the central-south part of French Guiana, some 170 km SW from the capital city of Cayenne, being accessible by a forest trail and aircraft. Geologically, the region is underlain by a Proterozoic greenstone belt composed of volcano-sedimentary sequences intruded by granitoids and cut by the prominent Sophie-Saul shear zone striking NW-SE and extending for more than 30 km. This is one of the most prolific gold producing area of French Guiana, from at least six "camps" along this shear zone, mostly from artisanal work both in alluvial and primary sources. The region was extensively mapped and explored by the Bureau de Recherches Geologiques et Minieres (BRGM) in the eighties, including 4,500 m of auger and 772 m of diamond drilling. Ressources Franc-Or did further exploration work in the nineties, including 79 line kilometres of soil sampling and 1,224 m of diamond drilling. The concession area has seen little other systematic exploration and is considered to have excellent potential for 'shear-type" gold mineralization.

The Transaction

The transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Option Period will commence upon receipt of all required approvals and UMS having fulfilled two condition precedents consisting of (1) the submission by December 31, 2016 of renewal applications for all Concessions which are expiring on December 31, 2018 and (2) the receipt from the French regulatory authority of a plan describing environmental reclamation work required to be done on the Concessions as a result of past mining activities (the "Plan"). In connection with the work required to be done by UMS under the Plan, the Company has agreed to advance, as a loan to UMS, up to 250,000 euros. The Loan will bear interest at the legal rate in effect in French Guiana at the time of the disbursement. The Loan and accrued interest will be repayable within 60 days of the completion of the PEA. If the Company does not exercise the option, the Loan will be cancelled.

Upon exercise of the option by the Company, the Company will be deemed to have acquired an 80% interest in the Concessions. UMS will then have the option to retain its 20% participating interest or convert its interest in a 5% net profit interest or sell its 20% interest to the Company at a price to be agreed to at that time.

The Company intends to finance the Loan and exploration work to be done on the Concessions during the next few months from the proceeds of the sale of its Matthews Ridge Project (see news release of November 4, 2016). The Company anticipates that the sale of the Matthews Ridge Project will be completed by the end of December 2016.

Carlos Bertoni, P. Geo., a consultant to Reunion and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical data contained in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information as defined in applicable securities laws. Specifically, this press release includes forward-looking information regarding the Company's option agreement with UMS pursuant to which the Company may exercise the option and acquire ownership of an interest in the Concessions. Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The exercise of the option and completion of the acquisition of the Concessions is also subject to a number of conditions, including the completion of a PEA. There is no assurance that the transaction will be approved as proposed or at all; that the Company will be able to complete a PEA within the Option Period; that the Company will be able to finance the completion of a PEA; and that the sale of the Matthews Ridge Project will be completed by December 31, 2016 or at all. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR () and on the Company's website ().

Contacts:



REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

David Fennell

Chairman and Interim President & CEO

+1 450.677.2585

+1 450.677.2601 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.reuniongold.com/s/Home.asp



PressRelease by

Reunion Gold Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 12:41

Language: English

News-ID 510526

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Reunion Gold Corporation

Stadt: LONGUEUIL, CANADA





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease