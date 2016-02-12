Highland Copper Extends White Pine Acquisition Closing and Reports AGM Results

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HI) (the "Company") announces that Copper Range Company ("CRC") and the Company have agreed to extend the period to complete the acquisition of the White Pine project to February 28, 2017. The final closing of the acquisition is subject to releasing CRC from certain environmental obligations associated with the remediation and closure plan of the historical White Pine mine site in a manner that is acceptable to all parties involved, including applicable governmental authorities, and replacing the related environmental bond posted by CRC.

The Company also announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 1, 2016. All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 27, 2016, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 81,557,099 common shares, representing 52.96% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.

The Company's current directors being David Fennell, Adrian Fleming, John Johnson, Luc Lessard, Allen Winters and Jo Mark Zurel were re-elected. The shareholders also re-appointed KPMG LLP as auditors for the financial year ending June 30, 2017, and re-approved the Company's stock option plan.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company has 184,248,626 common shares issued and outstanding. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR at .

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, being unable to meet the final closing conditions of the acquisition of the White Pine Project on terms acceptable to the Company, CRC and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for the transfer of environmental obligations, All forward looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

