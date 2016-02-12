Ingram Micro Named Dell EMC 2016 U.S. and Latin America Distributor Partner of the Year

"We are honored to be named Dell EMC's 2016 U.S. and Latin America Distributor Partner of the Year," said Paul Bay, executive vice president and group president of the Americas, Ingram Micro. "Together we have shortened the sales cycle for our channel partners by empowering them with the technology, education and resources needed to turn opportunities into revenue-building results."

The annual awards honor Dell EMC channel partners for delivering commendable solutions for their customers and were presented at the Dell EMC Global Partner Summit in Austin, TX, on October 18, 2016. Award winners are selected from a group of nominations based on their dedicated use of Dell EMC technologies to provide solutions for their customers' needs.

"We congratulate Ingram Micro on receiving Dell EMC's 2016 U.S. and Latin America Distributor Partner of the Year Awards, which recognize partners that have exhibited an exemplary commitment to Dell EMC and our joint customers throughout the year," said John Byrne, president, Global Channels, Dell EMC. "Dell EMC's partners are an important part of the Dell EMC sales force and provide our joint customers deep technology and consulting expertise on their Digital Transformation journey."

As a Dell EMC Global Distribution Partner, Ingram Micro gains expertise in hardware, software and services that help eliminate IT complexity for customers and help create greater efficiencies.

Together, Ingram Micro and Dell EMC offer channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America valuable sales, marketing and technical support resources, as well as a wide variety of solutions that solve business challenges and drive growth. Resources provided to Ingram Micro channel partners include:

Rewards for education and training

Rebates for Premier Partners

Expanded deal registration terms

Financial incentives

Marketing and technical assistance

"We take great pride in helping our channel partners maximize their vendor relationships and find new ways to generate revenue and build their business," said Kirk Robinson, senior vice president, Go-to-Market, Ingram Micro U.S. "Together we are building on the channel success of Dell EMC and continuing to bring to market the resources and results channel partners need to grow their business and add more value."

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at .

Dell, EMC, and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Technologies Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" does not imply a legal partnership relationship between Dell EMC and any other organization.

