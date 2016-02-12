Agora Holdings, Inc. Provides FRAME for Personal Branding

Offers Free Access for Non-Commercial Users

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Agora Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AGHI) today issues insight into the various applications of its recently launched FRAME technology, and describes how the platform can simplify and streamline personal branding for individual or business use.

For many social media users -- be it corporate brand, small business, celebrity, executives and even presidential candidates -- social media has become a method of personal branding. Having a social media account makes the user searchable, and therefore puts them in the public spotlight on a global scale. For this reason, it is vitally important to establish and maintain a positive online image.

Individuals use social media to create an online image that best reflects their personal style and/or goals. Whether the account was created to stay connected, meet new people, market a business or run for public office, Agora's FRAME platform combines the most popular social media networks, that enables the user to simultaneously manage multiple accounts. Rather than signing into several accounts, users can log into FRAME and connect each social media account, making a far more organized and engaging social media experience.

"The boundary between online and offline branding is disappearing, and FRAME is here to help everyone navigate this new hybrid universe. FRAME is designed to meet the needs of consumers and businesses who use multiple social media websites and platforms on a daily basis by providing a dashboard from which they are all accessible," says Agora CEO Dan Terziev.

Agora Holdings will offer free access to FRAME for non-commercial users in a strategy that is expected to add users quickly. The company is already incorporating functionality with the main social media platforms.

Agora Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary Geegle Media and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with five business segments: media networks, TV, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media.

Agora Holdings, Inc. brings together the best in media and technology. We drive innovation to create entertainment and online experiences.

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should consider these factors in evaluating the statements herein, and not rely on such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and Agora Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Comments on this PressRelease