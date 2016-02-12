Mobivity CEO Dennis Becker to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference on December 7th at 1:00 pm PT

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), the award-winning, mobile marketing and customer engagement platform, announced today that its CEO, Dennis Becker, will present at the investor conference being held at the Luxe Sunset, Los Angeles, on December 6-8, 2016.

Mr. Becker will present on Wednesday, December 7th at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here: . The replay will be available for 90 days following the live broadcast at .

In addition, Mr. Becker will be having one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event. If you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact either LD Micro or Robert Prag, President of The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc. at (858) 794-9500 or .

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For more information, please visit .

Mobivity helps brands grow their business by increasing customer frequency, engagement and spend. Mobivity's SmartSuite of products -- including SmartReceipt®, SmartMessenger, and SmartAnalytics -- allows brands to unlock the power of customer, employee, and POS data like never before. This data-driven platform combines the most effective engagement and measurement tools to power a closed-loop marketing solution that drives insights, attributions, and validation -- at scale -- to continually adapt and provide more personalized, relevant, localized and targeted customer communications. Mobivity clients include SUBWAY®, SONIC® Drive-In, Chick-fil-A, and Baskin-Robbins. For more information about Mobivity, visit or call (877) 282-7660.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans to cross-market its products, including its recently acquired SmartReceipt operations; expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, the application and enforcement of the TCPA amendments in ways not expected; our ability to successfully integrate the SmartReceipt operations and our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2016 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Robert B. Prag



President

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

(858) 794-9500



Scott Wilfong

President

Alex Partners, LLC

(425) 242-0891



Dennis Becker

CEO

Mobivity

(877) 282-7660





More information:

http://https://mobivity.com



PressRelease by

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 510531

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Stadt: PHOENIX, AZ





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease