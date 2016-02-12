Bombardier Wins Orders for Two CS300 and One Q400 Aircraft from Tanzania

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that the United Republic of Tanzania represented by the Tanzanian Government Flight Agency (TGFA) has signed firm purchase agreements for two CS300 jetliners and one Q400 turboprop aircraft. The aircraft will be leased to and operated by Air Tanzania (The Wings of the Kilimanjaro) based in Dar es Salaam.

Based on the list prices of the CS300 and Q400 aircraft, the combined value of the purchase agreements is approximately $200 million US.

Like the two Q400 turboprop aircraft delivered to the TGFA for lease and operation by Air Tanzania in September 2016, the third announced today will have an all-economy, 76-seat interior with two lavatories. The two CS300 airliners will be configured in a dual-class layout, and will be equipped with WiFi internet and in-flight entertainment.

"The domestic market in Tanzania as well as the regional market are becoming more competitive as both business and leisure travel are steadily increasing," said Dr. Leonard Chamuriho, Permanent Secretary at Tanzania's Ministry of Works, Communications and Transport. "Therefore it is vital to operate aircraft that offer superb passenger comfort and amenities. Of course, high reliability, operational flexibility, as well as excellent fuel efficiency and economics are also necessary. Both the Q400 and CS300 aircraft more than satisfy these parameters."

"We are delighted that the Q400 aircraft which entered service with Air Tanzania earlier this year are proving their superior economics and versatility. The CS300 aircraft will allow Air Tanzania to expand both its domestic and regional markets, and it has the range to open new international destinations such as the Middle East and India at the lowest cost. The C Series jet aircraft have the right attributes to develop these markets," said Jean-Paul Boutibou, Vice President, Sales, Africa and the Middle East, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

Including the purchase agreement announced today, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for 566 Q400 and 360 C Series aircraft.

About C Series Aircraft

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft's phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft's larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a wide-body feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft's advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions - making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

About Q400 Aircraft

Designed as a modern, 21st-century turboprop, the Q400 aircraft is the most recent development in the Q Series family of aircraft. It provides unmatched performance, operational flexibility and passenger comfort. In addition to the standard single-class configuration, Q400 aircraft are available with an optional dual-class interior for enhanced passenger comfort; in an optional extra-capacity configuration offering up to 90 seats for higher-density markets; and in a cargo-passenger combi configuration.

Thanks to its combination of turboprop attributes, jet-like features, industry-leading passenger experience and environmental footprint, the Q400 aircraft is exceptionally versatile and can be adapted to a variety of business models. By offering a 30 per cent reduction in fuel burn over the jets it often replaces, the Q400 aircraft radically reduces carbon emissions and increases cost efficiency. Its high-speed cruise -- 160 km/h faster than conventional turboprops -- places the aircraft's flight time within minutes of jet schedules, at the same seat cost as larger single-aisle jets. Its large propellers operate at a lower RPM, generating more power with less noise and making it a friendly option for city centres.

The Q400 aircraft family includes over 60 owners and operators in almost 40 countries. The worldwide fleet has logged more than 6.9 million flight hours and has transported more than 429 million passengers. Long recognized as a high-value asset by operators, the Q400 aircraft is now also attracting growing interest from the leasing community.

