13. Battery Experts Forum Aschaffenburg 14-16th March 2017

(PresseBox) - International top-class experts, researchers and developer report about top themes of the leading battery and charger manufacturers: trends-prices-markets, next generation: cell chemistry, cell production in Germany, e-mobility. We invite you to be part of 13. Battery Experts Forum:
Keynotes
World market analysis ? trends and future visions, Sven Bauer, CEO BMZ GmbH
Electrical Vehicle: Market, Trends, Quantity Christophe Pillot, Avicenne Dévelopment
Cell production in Germany: Dr. Michael Krausa: Kompetenznetzwerk Lithium-Ionen-Batterien e.V. (KLIB)
Exhibition
Advice through international experts
First hand information about products and innovations
Networking
Trainings
Key basics and developments in lithium ion battery technology
Battery management systems
Dangerous goods, standards and laws
We are looking forward to welcome you personally on the 13th Battery Experts Forum. Journalists have free access to the event. Travel expenses and hotel accomodation will be provided by the organizer upon presentation of a valid journalist pass. For registration and interviews please contact Ms. Dr. Susanne Kaschub on telephone +49 (0) 06188/ 9956-770 or email susanne.kaschub(at)bmz-gmbh.de.
