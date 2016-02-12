Gold Eagle Co. Acquires eCommerce Brand, TriNova

Acquisition Expands Portfolio of Premiere Cleaners and Protectants and Reaches New Customers

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- . ("Gold Eagle"), makers of America's #1 selling brand of fuel stabilizers and ethanol treatments, ®, and the leading line of protectants and cleaners, , today announced that it has acquired , one of the fastest growing eCommerce consumer packaged goods brands in household, automotive, boating and leather appearance care. This acquisition marks a big move for Gold Eagle as it looks to bolster its established national retail presence with stronger eCommerce, while also expanding its reach in the home category.

"Over the past 85 years, we have successfully built a family of household brands that are driven to protect and preserve the things you love, and TriNova's positioning around uncompromised care fits perfectly into our mission," said Marc Blackman, CEO of Gold Eagle Co. "TriNova brings a fresh perspective and unmatched approach in our industry with a powerful online presence. The acquisition of TriNova, an eCommerce only brand, allows Gold Eagle to stand on the shoulders of our rich legacy of trusted consumer brands while forging the next chapter in our multi-generational story."

TriNova launched two years ago under parent company InstaNatural, LLC, quickly expanding its online distribution through Amazon, Jet.com and GoTriNova.com. The company focuses on developing premium products that fit the credo "if it's worth doing, it's worth doing right," which includes dozens of premium products in the automotive, boating, leather and home categories.

As part of the aquisition, Gold Eagle will welcome key TriNova staff who bring strong expertise in digital marketing and ecommerce. Steve Wimmer, brand manager at TriNova will join Gold Eagle as Senior Marketing Manager to continue to drive the growth of the brand. In addition, the TriNova team at Gold Eagle will be expanding in the coming months.

"We are confident that Gold Eagle Co.'s long standing success and dedication to providing innovative and high-quality products will help TriNova continue to grow and evolve into a household name," said Dan Brenner, CEO of InstaNatural, LLC, former parent company of TriNova. "TriNova's success to date will pave the way for Gold Eagle as it aims to reach millennials and the online shopper."

TriNova will join Gold Eagle's family of products that span the globe in more than 45 countries, on five continents, and domestically in retail stores nationwide and online. Its product lineup includes some of the most recognizable names in the fluid, additives, cleaners and protectants aftermarket including , , , , , , , and many more.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Gold Eagle's state of the art corporate headquarters renovation. The new space offers employees access to new technology, modern amenities and a collaborative working environment -- an important investment from a company that continues to win awards for quality and innovation.

To learn more about TriNova and Gold Eagle, please visit and .

For 85 years, Gold Eagle® Co. has been an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of aftermarket fluids and additives. We create products that help preserve, protect and enhance the performance of engines everywhere. We are a leader in the product development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded engine performance and maintenance chemicals. Privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Gold Eagle Co. is the manufacturer of leading brands, including STA-BIL® Fuel Stabilizer, HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze, NO LEAK® Treatments, 104+® Octane Boost, Start Your Engines!®, DieselPower!® Diesel Additives, 303® Aerospace Protectant and 303® Fabric Guard. To view our complete line of Gold Eagle products or learn more about the Company, please visit or "like" our STA-BIL, 303 Products, Start Your Engines! or Engine Answerman pages on Facebook. For product questions, please call us at 800-621-1251 or follow us on Twitter (at)GoldEagleHelp.

All trademarks, service marks and trade names, including STA-BIL®, HEET®, Start Your Engines! ®, NO LEAK®, ALUMASEAL®, Gold Eagle®, DieselPower! ®, Golden Touch®, 104+®, Cool Rides Online® and 303® Products used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. The aforesaid families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

