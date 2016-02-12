Carson Valley Real Estate Sell House Fast With Most Buyers Site Launched

A newly opened real estate brokerage, John Stevenson Real Estate, has launched a new website. The company offer expert real estate services to clients wishing to sell or buy properties in the Carson Valley area.

The owner, John Stevenson, has worked as a financial advisor to professionals and business owners, as well as being President and CEO of a second successful business at the time of his involvement in real estate.



From his own personal experience of the service he received from his own agent, he realized he could offer a better level of service for others in need of assistance in Carson Valley. His zest for real estate has been a perfect fit with his financial planning background and he has said that none of his clients will have to go through a tense time when using his real estate services.



John Stevenson Real Estate offer a full real estate service for buyers and sellers of Carson Valley properties. They explain that they provide exceptional expertise when it comes to selling a clients home, offering professional photography, online advertising, expert valuations and a high level of before, during and after support.



After setting up a no obligation appointment the real estate agents will discuss listing and selling process of a clients home. The next step is for the agents to conduct a detailed property inspection and the compiling of a detailed market analysis of the property. Then a valuation is arrived at by using comparable house prices and data in the area combine with all of the other information gathered, providing a bespoke service.



The company will professionally stage the property and suggest repairs and furniture if needed, before employing the services of a professional photographer to show off the properties interior and exterior features.



All of the above steps then come together in a unique listing which will be used online and offline marketing strategies. The listing is placed on the Carson Valley MLS and it is then sent out as a 'just listed' flyer to over 6,000 real estate agents, giving the property maximum exposure.





John Stevenson Real Estate (Homes for Sale in Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe)

(775) 430-4145

